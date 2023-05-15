Let it rip! FX‘s The Bear is back in an all-new trailer for the show’s forthcoming second season, arriving on Hulu beginning Thursday, June 22.

Golden Globe-winning star Jeremy Allen White returns as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, for a new chapter in his culinary journey as he, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the rest of the gang work to open up their new restaurant. As viewers may recall, Carmy and the team found a bevy of riches hidden in tomato sauce cans by his late brother, Michael (Jon Bernthal).

Of course, achieving goals is easier said than done, and with a show as chaotic as The Bear, would you expect anything less than a frantic process? The trailer, above, offers a deeper look into the group’s lives as they deal with the trials and tribulations of undertaking transformational journeys of their own at the same time they’re putting this new restaurant together.

Among the tasks to be completed are creating a menu, getting through the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors, and putting a newfound focus on hospitality. Being pushed to their limits, the 10-episode second season will see Carmy and the gang learn what it means to be in service of diners and each other.

Along with White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach, the Season 2 trailer teased appearances by costars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and series newbie, Molly Gordon. Catch the full exciting trailer, above, and don’t miss The Bear when it returns to TV this summer.

FX’s The Bear, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 22, Hulu