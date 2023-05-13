An Election-Night ‘Succession,’ ‘Barry’ Back in L.A., ‘Fear’ Returns from the Dead, Hallmark’s ‘Dream Moms’ and Movie Moms on TCM, ‘East New York’s Premature Finale

Macall Polay/HBO

Succession

9/8c

SUNDAY: Just when you thought this blistering, and often brutally funny, drama of family, media and power couldn’t get more cynical and shocking, along comes conglomerate Waystar Royco’s first presidential election night minus the oversight of late patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). His presence is very much felt as ATN’s overwhelmed news-network head Tom (the brilliant Matthew Macfadyen) tries to keep his estranged wife Shiv (Sarah Snook) and her co-CEO sibs out of the control room when alarming news breaks and panic sets in. If you thought this week’s televised town hall on CNN was a circus, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Merrick Morton/HBO

Barry

10/9c

SUNDAY: Equally audacious, the pitch-black dramedy settles into its new “eight years later” time frame, with Barry (Bill Hader) heading back to L.A., leaving behind a spiraling Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and their son in their bleak desert home. The older but hardly wiser assassin is newly obsessed with the nature of sin, all the while planning to kill his one-time mentor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). The former acting coach has his own agenda, trying to stop the movie being made about their exploits. Little do they know that Fuches (Stephen Root) has fully transformed while in prison into his criminal persona of The Raven, and all hell is about to break loose.

Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Time flies on the zombie-thriller spinoff, taking yet another time jump in its eighth and final season. Fear opens seven years after Morgan (Lennie James) and a resurrected Madison (Kim Dickens) found their way to the child-snatching group known as P.A.D.R.E., with Morgan’s daughter Mo now part of the youth army being groomed for who knows what on a mysterious island. Madison has now turned on her P.A.D.R.E. baby-napping masters, but will it be too late when she and Morgan go undercover with the group?

Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

Dream Moms

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: As a Mother’s Day curtain raiser, Hallmark presents the story of Danielle (Tamera Mowry-Housley) and Claire (Chelsea Hobbs), two once-aspiring performers who set aside their show-biz dreams for family and motherhood. A nationally televised talent contest spurs the women to polish their song and dance skills — Mowry-Housley performs three original numbers — and once again savor the spotlight. For those seeking more vintage movie stories about moms, Turner Classic Movies devotes much of Sunday to cinematic mothers, including the Oscar-winning performances of Joan Crawford in Mildred Pierce (Sunday, 12 pm/11c) and Ellen Burstyn in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (Sunday, 8/7c).

Scott McDermott / Warner Bros. Entertainment

East New York

Series Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: End-of-season cancellations are particularly painful, and if my mailbag is any indication, fans are especially disappointed to lose this urban crime drama after just one season. In what is now (for now) the series finale, Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood’s (Amanda Warren) leadership is on the line, when her boss Assistant Chief Suarez (Jimmy Smits) questions her idea to encourage cops to live in a local housing project after a double homicide on the premises. It doesn’t help that the killings are linked to one of the resident officers’ failure to report a violation.

Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets

9/8c

SUNDAY: It’s initiation time for the newest arrivals at Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) “intentional community” cult — Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Van (Lauren Ambrose) and Misty (Christina Ricci) — with each assigned tasks intended to spark epiphanies. No surprise that Misty’s time in an isolation flotation tank is especially trippy. As usual, the more riveting drama is taking place during the winter of the crash survivors’ discontent, with everyone still reeling from young Shauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) childbirth trauma.

Inside Weekend TV: