4 Times Arnold Schwarzenegger Traded Action for Softer Roles

“Action star” may be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most frequent label, but he’s just as skilled with a heartfelt moment, as these movies prove.

Arnold + precocious kindergartners = big laughs. Going from tough detective to (undercover) teacher who warms to the kids as he protects them, Schwarze­negger gets an A+. Bonus: romantic chemistry with Penelope Ann Miller as a mom and fellow teacher. Available on Prime and Freevee

A DNA experiment makes it possible for an unlikely pair — Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito — to be (wildly different) brothers. As Arnold’s smart but naive Julius seeks out their mom, DeVito’s shifty Vincent focuses on scoring a big payday. What do they both find? Family! Available on Netflix and Prime

On Christmas Eve, workaholic Howard Langston (Schwarzenegger) believes buying the impossible-to-find Turbo-Man action figure will bring him closer to his wife and son. He battles it out with postal carrier Myron Larabee (Sinbad), but they share a goal — to make their loved ones happy. Available on Prime and Starz

This Schwarzenegger-DeVito reunion finds the pair playing scientists who invent a fertility drug that is tested on Arnold. Along with experiencing pregnancy, he finds romance with fellow doctor Emma Thompson as the film extols the joys of family — no matter the path. Available for rent on Prime Video



This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s June issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.