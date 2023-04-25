It’s official, President Joe Biden is looking for a second four-year term as he announced he will run for reelection in 2024, calling on Americans to choose him to save democracy.

The Democrat launched his campaign in a video on Tuesday, April 25, which confirmed that Vice-President Kamala Harris will once again be his running mate. The video opened with footage from the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots and abortion activists protesting at the Supreme Court.

“Freedom, personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans,” Biden said in the clip. “That’s been the work of my first term, to fight for our democracy, to protect our rights, to make sure everyone in this country is treated equally and that everyone is given a fair shot at making it.”

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

The President also takes aim at “MAGA extremists” who are “lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms.” This comes as Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign back on November 15, 2022, meaning we could see a potential rematch of the 2020 election, which saw Biden defeating the Republican.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden continued. “The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

According to CNN, Biden’s campaign headquarters will be based in Wilmington, Delaware, a nod to his hometown and a place where he spends most of his weekends.

Following Biden’s announcement, Harris tweeted, “As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it. That’s why @JoeBiden and I are running for reelection.”