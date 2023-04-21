BritBox‘s gripping crime drama The Tower is officially returning for Season 2, and TV Insider is exclusively debuting the trailer for the action-packed, four-episode season.

In the video above, Tahirah Sharif (BAFTA-nominated for her work in Season 1) and Gemma Whelan return to their roles as rookie Police Constable Lizzie Adama and Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins. When a reopened cold case takes an unexpected turn, Sarah must face Lizzie once more.

Premiering Tuesday, May 16 in North America, The Tower 2: Death Message is based on the second novel in author Kate London’s best-selling series. Following the dramatic climax of Season 1, Lizzie “returns to her London police station where she finds herself fighting to protect a mother and daughter in peril,” the logline describes. “Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins (Whelan) has transferred to Homicide Command. When she is tasked with re-opening a cold case involving a missing schoolgirl, her investigations take an unexpected turn, leading her to cross paths with Lizzie once again.

“Detective Inspector Kieran Shaw [Emmett J. Scanlan] wants to recruit Detective Sergeant Steve Bradshaw [Jimmy Akingbola] for a specialist task force, targeting a major organized crime figure, but he must convince Steve he can be trusted.”

Viewers both old and new can dive into the dramatic first season now on BritBox. The debut season followed Sarah “as she set out to uncover the truth around two grisly deaths discovered at the bottom of a residential apartment building,” the streamer describes. “The investigation led her into a dark conspiracy in which her relationship with Lizzie Adama was tested to the limits. All three episodes of season one are now available on BritBox ahead of the Season 2 debut.”

The Tower 2: Death Message is executive produced by Homeland and 24 writer and EP Patrick Harbinson. He and Kate London executive produce the series alongside Mammoth Screen’s Sheena Bucktowonsing and Damien Timmer. Andy Mosse (The Last Bus, The Darkest Dawn, Hungerford) produces and Faye Gilbert (The Bay, The Line, Leaving Eva) directs.

The Tower 2: Death Message, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, May 16, BritBox