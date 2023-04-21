Double the Rachel Weisz in ‘Dead Ringers,’ Elephants and Other Big Beasts, Echoes of ‘Magnum’ on ‘Blue Bloods,’ Judy Blume Forever

Niko Tavernise/Prime Video

Dead Ringers

Series Premiere

One of David Cronenberg’s creepiest films—and that’s saying something—gets a gender-swapped remake in a six-episode limited series starring Oscar winner Rachel Weisz in the roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, originally played by Jeremy Irons in the 1988 film. They’re just as unnerving as the brilliant twin ob-gyns whose extremely close relationship includes the occasional swapping of identities. Beverly is the more demure of the two, but when she begins a relationship with an actress (Britne Oldford) that sparks the more adventurous Elliot’s jealousy, the psychosexual fallout will be intense.

National Geographic

Secrets of the Elephants

Series Premiere 9/8c

The acclaimed Secrets of franchise turns its focus to the majestic elephant in a four-part docuseries (launching with two episodes) narrated by Natalie Portman. With National Geographic Explorer-at-Large James Cameron as executive producer and Explorer/elephant expert Dr. Paula Kahumbu providing commentary, the series travels from desert to forest to show these animals in their natural habitat, starting in the opening hour with the harsh conditions of the Namib Desert in Namibia.

Apple TV

Big Beasts

Series Premiere

You can tell Earth Day (April 22) is coming when a flurry of nature specials arrives to dazzle the eye and stir one’s appreciation for the animals trying to survive in this world despite us. A new 10-part documentary from the makers of Tiny World (airing two episodes a week through May 19), narrated by Loki’s Tom Hiddleston, opens a lens on some of the planet’s most massive creatures, starting with the grey whale and the four-ton elephant seal. The series, filmed over two years, will feature in future weeks the giant otter, the hippopotamus, brown bear, ostrich, orangutan, tiger and polar bear.

CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

Original Magnum, P.I. co-star Larry Manetti (the 1980s Rick) pays a visit to his former colleague Tom Selleck’s long-running police drama. They don’t share scenes, given that his storyline as the grieving grandfather of a victim of a fentanyl overdose involves Frank’s son Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) when they set out to bust the drug dealer who’s responsible for this and other deaths. Commissioner Frank (Selleck) stays busy clashing once again with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) over a new wave of immigrants arriving in New York City.

Prime Video

Judy Blume Forever

Documentary Premiere

The trailblazing author of influential young-adult fiction, now 85, reflects on her own coming-of-age story in an admiring documentary that includes animation and interviews with other authors and artists whose worldviews were shaped by Blume’s groundbreaking handling of puberty and sexuality. No stranger to controversy, Blume continues to speak out about censorship, as potent an issue now as it has ever been.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

Fire Country (9/8c, CBS): While the Station 42 firefighters respond to a fire emergency at a wellness retreat, the third rock crew has an emergency of their own as they try to protect one of their members from an overdose.

Dateline NBC Nicholas Rossi , accused of faking his death to evade the law, who now claims to be an Englishman named Arthur Knight , discovered in a Scottish hospital. (9/8c, NBC): An unusually twisty episode features correspondent Andrea Canning ’s encounter with American fugitive, accused of faking his death to evade the law, who now claims to be an Englishman named, discovered in a Scottish hospital.

Dear Mama (10/9c, FX): A five-part docuseries (launching with two episodes) from director/producer Allen Hughes profiles legendary rapper Tupac Shakur and his revolutionary mother Afeni in a stylized portrait that echoes from the 1970s to the 1990s, revealing the links between Black activism and hip-hop culture through the remarkable relationship of mother and son.

profiles legendary rapper Tupac Shakur and his revolutionary mother in a stylized portrait that echoes from the 1970s to the 1990s, revealing the links between Black activism and hip-hop culture through the remarkable relationship of mother and son. Next at the Kennedy Center (10/9c, PBS): In the latest installment of the arts series, “Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride,” the Grammy-winning jazz artists collaborate on piano and bass to honor the legacies of past masters including Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Wayne Shorter and Louis Armstrong.

ON THE STREAM: