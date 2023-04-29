How to Make the Most of Netflix’s Changing Password Policies

That 2017 tweet from Netflix that said “Love is sharing a password” hasn’t aged very well. For years, all the major services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu were fighting for as many viewers as possible, and sharing passwords was actually encouraged. It was a streaming dream for extended family members, college kids away from home, even friendly ex-spouses who were happy to lend out their passwords, especially so they could all watch the same shows and watercooler about them the next day. But Netflix recently announced they were cracking down on sharing the password love.

Increased competition and a huge decrease in subscriber growth has the media giant looking for ways to shore up its bottom line. Those measures have included price hikes, an ad-supported option, and now account-sharing fees.

Netflix’s program to limit access outside of a single household has already begun rolling out in some parts of the world. In Latin America, for example, regularly using an account in a second location costs about $3 a month. This “Great Password Purge” is expected to reach the U.S. sooner rather than later.

So how exactly will Netflix enforce the sharing ban? You’ll be prompted to set a “primary location” for your account, or Netflix will set one for you by tracking the IP addresses of your connected devices. Any devices in that primary location will be able to access Netflix unhindered. But if Netflix detects frequent usage from a second location, it will block access unless the fee is paid, or offer the user the option to transfer their profile onto their own paid account.

That doesn’t mean you’ll have to pay to access Netflix when you travel—you can still log in at a hotel or a friend’s house. Similarly, as long as a device checks into the primary location once a month, that device should be clear

to access Netflix on the go. This does mean, for example, that college students would need to check in at home every 31 days to avoid paying the fee!

Though this new plan might remain unpopular among users, in order to avoid paying for more accounts, all you need to do is to keep your family and friends much, much closer.

