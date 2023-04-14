Mrs. Maisel’s Final Act, Jennifer Garner in ‘Last Thing He Told Me,’ Scorsese Presents David Johansen, ‘Black Lady Sketch Show’

Courtesy of Prime Video/Philippe Antonello

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Season Premiere

“Boy oh boy, do I love the sound of laughs,” says trailblazing female comedian Mrs. Maisel (the electrifying Rachel Brosnahan), shown at the top of her profession in one of many flash-forwards. They reveal that after paying her dues for so many seasons, Midge finally makes it big. The Emmy-winning period comedy returns for its fifth and final year with three episodes (the remainder dropping weekly), most of it still set in the early 1960s, with Midge landing a steady job—though not the gig she most desires—on a Tonight Show-like talk show (Veep’s Reid Scott is the handsome but patronizing host), while she and her ferociously loyal manager Susie (the great Alex Borstein) impatiently wait for the break that will put this huge talent on the map. When it happens, you will marvel. (See the full review.)

Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me

Series Premiere

Jennifer Garner stars in a classic “had she but known” seven-part thriller as Hannah, whose charmed life as a woodworking artist living on a Sausalito houseboat with her dashing husband (Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) collapses after he suddenly disappears amidst a financial scandal at his tech start-up. She’s left picking up the pieces with his resentful teenage daughter (Angourie Rice) as they embark on a suspenseful search for the truth.

Courtesy of Showtime

Personality Crisis: One Night Only

Special 8/7c

Hard to define but easy to enjoy, glam punk-rock pioneer David Johansen in the subject of co-directors Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s admiring biographical/performance portrait of the former New York Dolls frontman. Johansen reflects candidly on his life and career in interviews interspersed with excerpts from his acclaimed Café Carlyle cabaret act, performing the songs of his swing-band alter ego Buster Poindexter.

HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Season Premiere 11/10c

Robin Thede’s raucous and irreverent sketch-comedy showcase returns for a fourth season of bawdy shenanigans, including in the opener a girls’ trip-themed music video, a Senate debate on bachelorette weekends and, most hilarious, a replay of the day Jesus was born from the perspective of three outspoken though not-so-wise women (“Magi, please!”). Co-star Gabrielle Dennis reprises her mean-girl Mary Magdalene character and then goes meta as the fictional actress playing Mary, who’s profiled on the mock arts series Actors Behind the Lens Speaking Seriously. Obviously not meant to be taken seriously. Insecure’s Jay Ellis, Kel Mitchell and Omarion are among the guest stars.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Jane (streaming on Apple TV+): An imaginative family series salutes the legendary primatologist Jane Goodall through the eyes of an admirer: 9-year-old environmentalist Jane Garcia ( Ava Louise Murchison ), who embarks on fantastical adventures to save the world’s endangered animals.

), who embarks on fantastical adventures to save the world’s endangered animals. Rugrats (streaming on Paramount+): Little Tommy has a new brother in the second season of the animated reboot.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (streaming on Netflix): The historical drama series concludes with a movie sequel in which Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) attempts to unite Britain following the death of King Edward.

Cocaine Bear (streaming on Peacock): Director Elizabeth Banks’ over-the-top comedy-thriller about a drug-fueled bear terrorizing a Georgia forest makes its streaming debut not even two months after hitting theaters. Accompanied by Cocaine Bear: The True Story, an hourlong documentary about the stranger-than-fiction events that inspired the movie.