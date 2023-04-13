Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol is about to have some fun in the sun with its judges, host, and competitors as the series heads to Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii.

In an exclusive first look at this upcoming portion of the season, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie join host Ryan Seacrest to reflect on their great times at the tropical getaway. For Perry, it’s a great family opportunity as she notes in the featurette, above, “I always bring my daughter and we turn this into just the best time ever! I was in the water park this morning,” she adds. “Nobody really knows, but I’m there every morning.”

The revealing detail surprises Richie who says in disbelief, “You’re kidding me?!”

Perry quickly dispels any doubts, saying, “I’m in it to win it.” And while the tease also offers a peek at the judges relaxing beachside with Mickey Mouse, the first look also offers a glimpse at what the contestants are up to on their Hawaiin excursion, although, for some singers, it isn’t too far from home as the judges Iam Tongi, who hails from the state.

The judges and singers vying for the top spot in the competition will have fun at Aulani over the course of two episodes beginning on Sunday, April 16, and carrying on through Monday, April 17. Don’t miss the fun, check out the featurette, above, and don’t miss American Idol when it airs on ABC Sundays and Mondays.

American Idol, Sundays & Mondays, 8/7c, ABC