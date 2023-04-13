NBA Playoffs 2023: First Round TV Schedule & Preview

The long playoff march to the NBA Finals tips off with 16 teams in the title hunt, once the final two play-in games have been decided.

Action tips off on Saturday, April 15, with Game 1s from four conference quarterfinal series. ESPN has the Brooklyn Nets at the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks at the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at the Cleveland Cavaliers. ABC has the Golden State Warriors at the Sacramento Kings in primetime.

Sunday has the Los Angeles Lakers at the Memphis Grizzlies (ABC), and the No. 1 Eastern Conference seed Milwaukee Bucks will face either the Chicago Bulls or the Miami Heat (TNT), depending on which team secures the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament. The Los Angeles Clippers are at the Phoenix Suns in primetime on TNT.

The Western Conference’s top seed, the Denver Nuggets, await the winner of the play-in tournament final between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. That series tips off Monday, April 16, on TNT.

Winners in the best-of-seven-game series advance to the conference semifinal round beginning May 1.

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFFS: FIRST ROUND

All Times Eastern/Central. *If Necessary

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Bulls/Heat (8)

Sunday, April 16 Game 1: Bulls/Heat at Bucks, 5:30/4:30c (TNT)

Wednesday, April 19 Game 2: Bulls/Heat at Bucks, 9/8c (NBA TV)

Saturday, April 22 Game 3: Bucks at Bulls/Heat, 7:30/6:30c (ESPN)

Monday, April 24 Game 4: Bucks at Bulls/Heat, TBD

Wednesday, April 26 Game 5*: Bulls/Heat at Bucks, TBD

Friday, April 28 Game 6*: Bucks at Bulls/Heat, TBD

Sunday, April 20 Game 7*: Bulls/Heat at Bucks, TBD

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7)

Saturday, April 15 Game 1: Hawks at Celtics, 3:30/2:30c (ESPN)

Tuesday, April 18 Game 2: Hawks at Celtics, 7/6c (NBA TV)

Friday, April 21 Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, 7/6c (ESPN)

Sunday, April 23 Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7/6c (TNT)

Tuesday, April 25 Game 5*: Hawks at Celtics, TBD

Thursday, April 27 Game 6*: Celtics at Hawks, TBD

Saturday, April 29 Game 7*: Hawks at Celtics, TBD

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6)

Saturday, April 15 Game 1: Nets at 76ers, 1/noon c (ESPN)

Monday, April 17 Game 2: Nets at 76ers, 7:30/6:30c (TNT)

Thursday, April 20 Game 3: 76ers at Nets, 7:30/6:30c (TNT)

Saturday, April 22 Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1/noon c (TNT)

Monday, April 24 Game 5*: Nets at 76ers, TBD

Thursday, April 27 Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, TBD

Saturday, April 29 Game 7*: Nets at 76ers, TBD

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. New York Knicks (5)

Saturday, April 15 Game 1: Knicks at Cavaliers, 6/5c (ESPN)

Tuesday, April 18 Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30/6:30c (TNT)

Friday, April 21 Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30/7:30c (ABC)

Sunday, April 23 Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1/noon c (ABC)

Wednesday, April 26 Game 5*: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD

Friday, April 28 Game 6*: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD

Sunday, April 30 Game 7*: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFFS: FIRST ROUND

All Times Eastern/Central. *If Necessary

Denver Nuggets (1) vs. Thunder/Timberwolves (8)

Monday, April 16 Game 1: Thunder/Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10/9c (TNT)

Wednesday, April 19 Game 2: Thunder/Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10/9c (TNT)

Friday, April 21 Game 3: Nuggets at Thunder/Timberwolves, 9:30/8:30c (ESPN)

Sunday, April 23 Game 4: Nuggets at Thunder/Timberwolves, 9:30/8:30c (TNT)

Tuesday, April 25 Game 5*: Thunder/Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD

Thursday, April 27 Game 6*: Nuggets at Thunder/Timberwolves, TBD

Saturday, April 29 Game 7*: Thunder/Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD

Memphis Grizzlies (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)

Sunday, April 16 Game 1: Lakers at Grizzlies, 3/2c (ABC)

Wednesday, April 19 Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30/6:30c (TNT)

Saturday, April 22 Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10/9c (ESPN)

Monday, April 24 Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD

Wednesday, April 26 Game 5*: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD

Friday, April 28 Game 6*: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD

Sunday, April 30 Game 7*: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD

Sacramento Kings (3) vs. Golden State Warriors (6)

Saturday, April 15 Game 1: Warriors at Kings, 8:30/7:30c (ABC)

Monday, April 17 Game 2: Warriors at Kings, 10/9c (TNT)

Thursday, April 20 Game 3: Kings at Warriors, 10/9c (TNT)

Sunday, April 23 Game 4: Kings at Warriors, TBD

Wednesday, April 26 Game 5*: Warriors at Kings, TBD

Friday, April 28 Game 6*: Kings at Warriors, TBD

Sunday, April 30 Game 7*: Warriors at Kings, TBD

Phoenix Suns (4) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5)

Sunday, April 16 Game 1: Clippers at Suns, 8/7c (TNT)

Tuesday, April 18 Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 10/9c (TNT)

Thursday, April 20 Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30/9:30c (NBA TV)

Saturday, April 22 Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30/2:30c (TNT)

Tuesday, April 25 Game 5*: Clippers at Suns, TBD

Thursday, April 27 Game 6*: Suns at Clippers, TBD

Saturday, April 29 Game 7*: Clippers at Suns, TBD (TNT)