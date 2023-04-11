‘‘Sopranos’ & ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Cause of Death Revealed

Martin Holmes
Comments
Frank Vallelonga Jr at Green Brook screening
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for AFI

The Sopranos

 More

Sopranos actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., whose body was found dumped outside of a Bronx, New York, sheet-metal manufacturing factory last November, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, according to city officials.

On Monday, April 10, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Vallelonga Jr’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine.”

The actor’s passing was first confirmed in early December in a statement from his rep, who said, “I’m very sad to confirm Frank’s death. It’s a terrible tragedy. He was an incredible guy and a great actor.”

At the time, it was reported that the NYPD responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious male left outside 1243 Oak Point Avenue in The Bronx on November 28. The man was unresponsive when officers arrived, and EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene.

NYPD later arrested a 35-year-old male named Steven Smith, who was charged with concealment of a human corpse. Video surveillance of the incident allegedly showed Smith dumping the actor’s body from a vehicle.

According to the New York Post, Smith told the police that a woman named “Pam” asked him to help dump the body of a person who overdosed but claimed he had nothing to do with the death.

“That dude was dead already. He overdosed; I didn’t have anything to do with that,” Smith told cops, according to the court documents.

Michael Lerner Dies: ‘Glee,’ ‘Clueless’ & ‘Elf’ Actor Was 81
Related

Michael Lerner Dies: ‘Glee,’ ‘Clueless’ & ‘Elf’ Actor Was 81

It was also revealed that the vehicle Smith used to transport the body belonged to Vallelonga Jr’s brother, Nicholas, who told the police he didn’t give Smith permission to take his car.

According to the Bronx DA, Smith, who has since been indicted, failed to show up for his last court appearance. A warrant has been issued, and once he’s picked up, he will be arraigned.

Vallelonga Jr was perhaps best known for playing mob boss Carmine Lupertazzi in HBO’s The Sopranos. He also played a relative of Viggo Mortensen‘s character in the Oscar-winning film Green Book, which was inspired by the life of Vallelonga Jr.’s father, Frank Vallelonga Sr. (the Copacabana bouncer known as “Tony Lip”) and written by his brother, Nicholas.

The Sopranos - HBO

The Sopranos where to stream

The Sopranos

Frank Vallelonga

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Worst TV Series Finales
1
10 Worst Series Finales of All Time
A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE BEACH BOYS, a star-studded tribute concert honoring the award-winning group will be broadcast on Sunday, April 9th (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Pictured: Brandi Carlile and John Legend. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
2
‘A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys’: Watch 7 of the Best Performances
Alex O'Loughlin, Jay Hernandez, and Perdita Weeks in a 'Hawaii Five-0' and 'Magnum P.I.' crossover.
3
Your Ultimate TV Reboot or Revival Series Revealed: And the Winner of Our Bracket Is…
Miranda Rae Mayo in 'Chicago Fire,' Jason Beghe in 'Chicago P.D.,' and Nick Gehlfuss in 'Chicago Med.'
4
‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘P.D.’ & ‘Med’ Renewed at NBC
Sam Waterston in 'Law & Order,' Mariska Hargitay in 'SVU,' and Christopher Meloni in 'Organized Crime'
5
NBC Renews ‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’