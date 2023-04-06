Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) is leading the cast of Apple TV+‘s new world-building Apple Original drama Silo, based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels.

“We do not know why we are here; we do not know who built the silo and why we are underground,” says Tim Robbins‘ (Mystic River) character in the newly released trailer. “We only know the world outside our sanctuary is death.”

Silo tells the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, living in their mile-deep home, protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer seeking answers about a loved one’s murder, and tumbles into a mystery that goes far deeper than she could ever have imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Silo comes from Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (Band of Brothers), who serves as showrunner. Oscar-nominated director Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) directs the first three episodes of the 10-episode series, which premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 5, 2023, with the first two episodes. New episodes follow weekly, every Friday through June 30.

In addition to Ferguson and Robbins, the cast also includes Common (The Chi), Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), Critics Choice Award winner David Oyelowo (Selman), and Emmy nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios and is based on the popular sci-fi novels by Howey, who serves as an executive producer. Also executive producing are Yost, Tyldum, and Ferguson, alongside Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and Ingrid Escajeda.

Silo, Season Premiere, Friday, May 5, 2023, Apple TV+