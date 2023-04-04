‘Jeopardy’ Fans React Over Contestant’s Emotional Final Jeopardy Win

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Jeopardy! Inc

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the April 4 episode of Jeopardy!]

Tech consultant Crystal Zhao was able to guess her way into victory following the April 3 episode, only to face yet another difficult Final Jeopardy in today’s episode of Jeopardy!.

But just like then, someone was able to guess the answer correctly, and they gave an emotional response.

Returning champion Crystal, an expert Ikea builder, was joined by Amanda Bain Wysocki, a social worker who enjoys Oscar’s fantasy leagues, and Brian Henegar, a guest service agent and annual Jeopardy Christmas host around the holiday. Each went into Double Jeopardy with $4,000, $3,000, and $4,400, respectively.

However, Crystal doubled her score by answering the Video Daily Doubly correctly, raising her score to $8,800 against Brian’s lead of $9,200. “I mean, yeah, I guess, why not, let’s just, the whole Daily Double normal everything,” she said before giving her correct answer, to which host Ken Jennings quipped, “That’s our motto.”

'Jeopardy!' New Wildcard Tournament Gives Lisa Sriken & Yogesh Raut Another Chance
Related

'Jeopardy!' New Wildcard Tournament Gives Lisa Sriken & Yogesh Raut Another Chance

Before going into Final Jeopardy, Brian missed the last Daily Double, dropping his score down to second place at $7,400. However, he was able to clean house with the rest of the low-value clues on the board to retake the lead with $13,800, Crystal with $11,600, and Amanda with $5,400.

In the category Novelists, the Final Jeopardy clue read, “A 2012 book review noted subjects that “sparked his ire”: capital punishment, big tobacco & “the plight of the unjustly convicted.”

Brian’s reaction was unmistakable – he was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as it slowly donned on him that he was the only player to answer the Final Jeopardy question correctly. Adding $9,401 to his winnings, his total soared to an impressive $23,201, becoming the new day-one Champion in the process.

Overall, Brian’s performance on the game show appeared to leave him with a well-deserved sense of triumph and satisfaction, and fans on Reddit and Twitter couldn’t help but to comment on it. Of course, there were also some comments about the new champion’s look in the reactions below.

What did you think of the moment? Comment below.

“One of the most genuine reactions I have ever seen for a contestant winning on @jeopardy today,” said one user, ending with “that was awesome.”

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christine McVie performs live
1
Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer in 'Chicago Fire'
2
Does Brettsey Have a Future on ‘Chicago Fire’? Jesse Spencer Says..
Ken Jennings in 'Jeopardy!'s Second Chance Tournament
3
Ask Matt: Are There Too Many ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournaments?
Sharon, Crystal, and Dan on 'Jeopardy!'
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Was That Final Jeopardy Too Tough?
Regis Philbin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa, and Ryan Seacrest of 'Live'
5
‘Live’ Turns 40: See the Show’s Evolution of Hosts