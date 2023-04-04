‘Jeopardy’ Fans React Over Contestant’s Emotional Final Jeopardy Win

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the April 4 episode of Jeopardy!]

Tech consultant Crystal Zhao was able to guess her way into victory following the April 3 episode, only to face yet another difficult Final Jeopardy in today’s episode of Jeopardy!.

But just like then, someone was able to guess the answer correctly, and they gave an emotional response.

Returning champion Crystal, an expert Ikea builder, was joined by Amanda Bain Wysocki, a social worker who enjoys Oscar’s fantasy leagues, and Brian Henegar, a guest service agent and annual Jeopardy Christmas host around the holiday. Each went into Double Jeopardy with $4,000, $3,000, and $4,400, respectively.

If @IKEAUSA makes it, she can build it 💪 Crystal Zhao plays TONIGHT on #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/v1rhhy2Usa — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 4, 2023

However, Crystal doubled her score by answering the Video Daily Doubly correctly, raising her score to $8,800 against Brian’s lead of $9,200. “I mean, yeah, I guess, why not, let’s just, the whole Daily Double normal everything,” she said before giving her correct answer, to which host Ken Jennings quipped, “That’s our motto.”

Before going into Final Jeopardy, Brian missed the last Daily Double, dropping his score down to second place at $7,400. However, he was able to clean house with the rest of the low-value clues on the board to retake the lead with $13,800, Crystal with $11,600, and Amanda with $5,400.

In the category Novelists, the Final Jeopardy clue read, “A 2012 book review noted subjects that “sparked his ire”: capital punishment, big tobacco & “the plight of the unjustly convicted.”

Brian’s reaction was unmistakable – he was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as it slowly donned on him that he was the only player to answer the Final Jeopardy question correctly. Adding $9,401 to his winnings, his total soared to an impressive $23,201, becoming the new day-one Champion in the process.

I, uh, think I know something about how Brian was feeling at this moment! #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Ng2z3auB0K — Kris Sunderic, PhD 👨‍🔬 (@peer_revue) April 4, 2023

Overall, Brian’s performance on the game show appeared to leave him with a well-deserved sense of triumph and satisfaction, and fans on Reddit and Twitter couldn’t help but to comment on it. Of course, there were also some comments about the new champion’s look in the reactions below.

What did you think of the moment? Comment below.

“One of the most genuine reactions I have ever seen for a contestant winning on @jeopardy today,” said one user, ending with “that was awesome.”

One of the most genuine reactions I have ever seen for a contestant winning on @jeopardy today. That was awesome. — Rich (@pjtourkid) April 4, 2023

I would have the same reaction if I won #jeopardy and I’d probably cry. — Corey (@04JeepGrl) April 4, 2023

Oh that was a fun reaction to a shock win #Jeopardy — No. (@Nowbz) April 4, 2023

Worst #Jeopardy, “I can’t believe I won,” face(s) ever! Lol — The Late Night Record (@TLNRecord) April 4, 2023

Okay, this Brian guy on #Jeopardy is channeling some Hitler vibes with his look — Scalise (@scalise_navidad) April 4, 2023

Really want the @dieworkwear take on this Jeopardy contestant’s jacket/shirt/tie combo pic.twitter.com/mGw8XBWpi1 — Eric Kohn 🥃 (@iEricKohn) April 4, 2023