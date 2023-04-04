Join the 51 Family Subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Matt Casey is back — again. In 2021, Jesse Spencer left NBC’s hit Chicago Fire, after playing the strong and sensitive Lieutenant then Captain Matt Casey for 10 years. On the show, Casey headed out to Oregon to care for his late friend and colleague Darden’s troubled sons. (Among other projects, Spencer returned to his native Australia to star in the upcoming Disney+ dramedy Last Days of the Space Age.) But fans know that wasn’t the end of Casey on the show. The actor made an appearance last season, and he’s now returning for another visit on April 5.

TV Insider spoke to Spencer about his latest return, what lies ahead for Matt Casey, and what fans really want to know — the future of his ruptured relationship with paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

Why does Casey return this time? Did Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) call on him to help out while Severide (Taylor Kinney, who taking personal leave time) is out on a training course?

Jesse Spencer: No. It all happened really quickly. The DHS (Department of Homeland Security) has discovered there are potential domestic terrorist attacks across the U.S. including Chicago, which is Casey’s home. He was part of a fire incident that discovered an [Oregon] building which had evidence of those potential attacks. Chicago being his number one city, Casey comes in to help coordinate with first responder and make sure everything is ready in case these attacks actually happen.

Does Casey let anyone know that he’d be in Chicago and visiting his old fire house?

No one knows he’s coming. He feels like his time in Oregon might be wrapping up because Griffin and Ben Darden are doing well and moving on and he’s dovetailing this with sniffing around to see where Brett’s at in her life, because they still have feelings for each other. So he sort of is there on a personal mission as well as a professional one.

When they meet at the station, does Brett tell him she’s dating someone, the magician Dylan (Christopher Allen)?

She does. He finds out that she’s dating someone and he tries to play it cool. He wants to hang out with her and suss out where she’s at. He thought she’d be happy to see him and she’s just not.

What’s his response?

She says she’s dating someone and he panics and jumps in with “Yeah, so am I.” [Laughs] It’s a knee jerk reaction — and life — that will be, I’m sure, uncovered at some point. He’s covering his pride.

Does Boden try to convince Casey to return to Firehouse 51?

They have a good conversation. Boden tells him the house is always open to him. There is potential in the future because his time in Oregon will come to a close and he’s not there for love. So he’s talking to everyone and sussing out whether 51 is opening to coming back and can he rekindle an old flame with Brett?

If he says, “Nah,” to the rekindling, that will torture many fans.

[Laughs] I know. That’s kind of mean, isn’t it?

Yeah. Will we see you again this season?

I don’t know. When I left the show, [executive producer] Derek Haas and I had a chat, and I told him, “I’m always coming back for an episode if it dovetails into a story that’s appropriate,” and he was happy with that. It made sense to bring Casey back occasionally. But that’s really up the producers.

Well, Casey can always come back as a floater; the house always needs them to fill in for absences.

[Laughs] Exactly. This is a really good floater they’d get. He’s a captain in the Portland Fire Department!

It’s not just Matt, but Jesse who has to decide how much he wants to be on the Chi Fire set, isn’t it? When you returned this time, were you thinking you could do more of that in the future?

I loved being back and popping in for an episode, but in terms of coming back full-time, I don’t know. It sort of [coincides] with how the character feels. “Do you really want that? Can you do it again?” I don’t know.

Okay, maybe as a recurring character?

Yeah. I hope so, but we’ll have to see what the future holds for that one, for sure.

Does Casey get back in action on this episode?

Yes. They throw him on Truck 81 as if he’s a candidate. It’s tongue in cheek, of course, but it’s great. I sit in the back of the truck, which I’d never done in 10 years, but I can tell you it’s much more comfortable back there than it is up front. He was there to observe, and, of course, Casey being Casey, he can’t help but get involved. It was really fun to chuck the bunker gear back on and roll up my sleeves again.

Any last thoughts this return to Chicago Fire?

It was like getting back on a bike. It was just really good to see the gang. There’s nothing like old friends, and at a workplace that can be a rarity. I really appreciate that show. I’ve had a soft spot for it, otherwise I wouldn’t have stayed for 10 years. So coming back is always nice.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC