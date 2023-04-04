Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace (Sierra McClain) think they’re just sitting down for dinner with his son Wyatt (Jackson Pace) to meet his girlfriend, but as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 4 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star shows, they’re in for a couple of shocks.

As Judd and Grace get to know Leanne — she’s an early education major, and all she’s ever wanted to do is teach — they find out she has a 4.0, even after midterms. That’s when the conversation takes a turn, as Judd admits he didn’t even realize it had been that time of the year. So how did Wyatt do on his? Uh-oh.

“I didn’t take them,” Judd’s son reveals. Why not? “Because I am dropping out of school.” Judd reacts just as expected — “No, you ain’t dropping out of no damn school” — as does Grace, who tries to keep everyone calm. “Wyatt, you know that if it’s your course load, that you can drop some and then pick them up at a later time,” she says. But Wyatt explains that’s not what’s going on. Rather, he explains, “I don’t really need a degree for what I want to do.” And what’s that? Be a firefighter. Watch the video above for much more, including the favor he’s asking his father for and the reason why he and Leanne need the money.

In addition to this double surprise for Judd, “Double Trouble” will see the 126 race to rescue a woman with an arrow shot into her head and Mateo (Julian Works) help a family member in need and come to regret it. Yes, that family member is his cousin (also Works), who previously appeared on 9-1-1 (and whom Mateo mentioned when members of the 118 came to Austin in the Season 2 crossover).

It’s going to be a busy episode, and something tells us Judd would rather deal with a shift after someone says the word “quiet” than what’s going on with his son.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox