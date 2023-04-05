‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Alex Borstein Reflects on Final Season Emotions

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is gearing up for its swan song fifth season and ahead of the April 14 premiere, star Alex Borstein is reflecting on the emotions surrounding the farewell.

In a red carpet interview at the Writer’s Guild Awards, Borstein notes the latest chapter is a “big season.” As viewers will recall, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie Myerson (Borstein) begin to see the silver lining of small-time success in the comedy world with potential to break big. While fans will have to tune in to see whether or not the ladies get there, Borstein is reflecting on the scale of it all.

“It encompasses a lot and I’m looking forward to seeing how it ties together,” she notes of the final season. “I’m looking forward to seeing how it ends, and does it feel like… have closure?” Ultimately, she says, “I’m very eager to see [the season] and to see how it’s received.”

Heading into the final run, she admits that saying goodbye is “the worst.” As she awaits the premiere just like everyone else, Borstein says, “It’s like giving birth to a baby, you know, it’s only gonna live for nine episodes. It’s really brutal. I wanna savor every second and give the fans who’ve been dying for this to be released what they want.”

“But I also don’t want it to be released,” Borstein admits. “I want it to linger in perpetuity.”

While that’s not possible at this time, she does have other things to look forward to including her Prime Video special Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clowns (arriving April 18). “I feel I have a very different voice than Susie has. Figuratively and literally. And I think that’s gonna be fun,” she teases. “I like to call it deeply personal and wildly fictitious. It’s kind of about post-divorce and that journey, but it’s also f**king nuts and filthy and very wrong. There’s music. It’s an interesting animal. I hope people check it out.”

Fans can catch Borstein in both Maisel and Corsets & Clowns this month on Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, April 14, Prime Video