An ‘FBI’ Mega-Crossover, ‘Frontline’ on the Taliban, ‘American Auto’ in Mourning, An NBA Star Redefines Himself

FBI

In the first global crossover of all three FBI series since 2021, the International spinoff moves an hour earlier to kick off a thriller about a terror attack aimed at New York City, revealed after the abduction of an American architect in Rome. NYC Feds Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) and a pregnant Nina (Shantel VanSanten) fly to Italy to join Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and the Fly Team to investigate. On FBI (9/8c), stars from International and Most Wanted converge to help Agent Scola (John Boyd) in his undercover efforts to locate the terrorists. The story concludes on FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), with the New York and Fugitive Task Force squads hunting down the fugitive terrorists, with an assist from Forrester in Europe.

Frontline

Longtime correspondent Martin Smith and his team begin a hard-hitting three-part investigation (continuing the next two Tuesdays) to tell the full story of America’s military efforts in Afghanistan following 9/11 to take down Al Qaeda and its ruling ally, the Taliban. Interviewing U.S. and Afghan military leaders, soldiers, diplomats and Taliban officials, the series illuminates the missteps that led over time and several administrations to the tragic and chaotic withdrawal of troops in 2021, with countless Afghan citizens and nearly 2,400 American service members killed and the Taliban back in control.

American Auto

Mourning has broken at Payne Motors, but only to an extent, when weaselly Wesley’s (Jon Barinholtz) grandfather passes away and rumors spread that the heirs plan to sell their shares, which could be devastating to the stock price. As you’d expect in this barbed corporate satire, CEO Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and her C-suite cronies are not on their best behavior at the funeral, as they attempt to do the sort of damage control where no one is allowed to rest in peace.

Redefined: J.R. Smith

Series Premiere

Proving there are second acts in life, a four-part docuseries tracks the new path forged by two-time NBA champion (with the Cleveland Cavaliers and L.A. Lakers) J.R. Smith, who was drafted right out of high school in 2004 into the NBA, where he played through 2020. In Redefined, Smith sets his sights on college, enrolling at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest HBCU, where he finds a new athletic passion on the golf team.

