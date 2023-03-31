We’re only six episodes into The Company You Keep, and everyone’s revealing secrets left and right! It’s Charlie’s (Milo Ventimiglia) turn (again) in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 2 episode.

First, it was Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) revealing to Charlie that she’s CIA. Then, he told her Daphne (Felisha Terrell) was coming for her — and he knew her name because he’s working for her. Emma realized he was the man in the mask, and Charlie warned her that Daphne had dirt on her family and intended to use it. He told her because he loved her, too. Well, it seems like love wasn’t enough for the con man and the CIA officer.

In our sneak peek of “The Real Thing,” Charlie’s called a family meeting. What kind is it? As Leo (William Fichtner) deduces by his bottle choice, a “top shelf family meeting.” And Charlie doesn’t quite know where to start. (Who can blame him?)

So, he just says it: “Emma is a CIA officer.” Birdie (Sarah Wayne Callies) assumes that’s why Charlie broke up with her and has been acting weird. “That’s not even the worst part,” he continues. “Emma works for a group that focuses on transnational organized crime. She has been investigating Daphne and the Maguire syndicate.” So is Emma coming for them? “No, but she did warn me that if we’re in the crosshairs when she makes a move on Daphne, we’re going down, too,” Charlie tells his family.

Watch the rest of the clip to find out what their next job for Daphne is, why they have to do it, and where all this truth-telling has left Charlie and Emma’s relationship.

In “The Real Thing,” Birdie reaches out to an old flame (Geoff Stults) to help the family steal a painting, while Emma grapples with Charlie’s admission and must deal with conflicts of interest at work at the CIA.

And given how people are confessing all over the place, we can’t help but wonder: What other secrets might be revealed?

The Company You Keep, Sundays, 10/9c, ABC