NFL Playoffs 2017 TV Schedule: Divisional Playoffs

The road to Super Bowl LI in Houston continues with the divisional playoffs Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, on CBS, FOX and NBC. Saturday has the Seattle Seahawks at the Atlanta Falcons on FOX, followed by the Houston Texans at the New England Patriots on CBS. Sunday has the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC, followed by the Green Bay Packers at the Dallas Cowboys on FOX. The four winners advance to the conference championship games on Jan. 22.

From the NFL:

2016 DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JANUARY 14-15

(All times ET)

Saturday, January 14 Sunday, January 15 Seattle at Atlanta, 4:35 PM (FOX) Houston at New England, 8:15 PM (CBS) Green Bay at Dallas, 4:40 PM (FOX) ​ Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:20 PM (NBC)

An update to Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff game from the NFL:

Kickoff for Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game in Kansas City has been moved to 8:20 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/ZaXVPQOCVl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 13, 2017

NFL Playoffs 2017 Schedule at a Glance

Jan. 7-8: AFC and NFC Wild-Card Playoffs (ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX & NBC)

Jan. 14-15: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs (CBS, FOX & NBC)

Jan. 22 : AFC and NFC Championship Games (CBS & FOX)

Jan. 29: Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. (ESPN)

Feb. 5 : Super Bowl LI in Houston (FOX)