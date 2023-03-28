Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

What exactly is going on between Owen (Rob Lowe) and the new woman in his life on 9-1-1: Lone Star? That’s the question everyone — including Owen! — has in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 28 episode.

“Who doesn’t like being compared to Richard Gere?” Mateo (Julian Works) wonders. “I don’t,” Owen says, “particularly when it comes to exchanging cash for romantic favors.” When the others ask what’s going on, the captain tries to insist, “A gentleman never discloses.” But Paul (Brian Michael Smith) saw him cozying up to the bartender. T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) defends his dad, that he would never have to pay.

Then Nancy (Brianna Baker) reveals, “That bartender has more money than God apparently,” and Mateo clarifies, “I wasn’t saying Pretty Woman Richard Gere, I was saying American Gigolo Richard Gere.” So who is this woman? Kendra Harrington, whose family is very well-known. Judd (Jim Parrack) teases, “Big Daddy really knows how to pick his Sugar Mama.” But Owen argues, “She’s not a Sugar Mama, she didn’t pay for anything. She made a very generous donation to Stand Up To Cancer.”

How much was that donation? And what else has everyone questioning her motives? Watch the full sneak peek above.

In addition to Owen hitting it off with a beautiful woman he meets at a fundraiser, “Sellouts” sees Tommy (Gina Torres) going paramedic crew-to-crew against her former employer, private contractors Paragon Medics as they deal with emergencies involving a dialysis patient and at a perfume factory.

Owen hasn’t had the best of luck with love, but might this one last?

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox