Aaron Hernandez’s Brother D.J. Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Brick at ESPN HQ

Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, the brother of the late football player Aaron Hernandez, was arrested on Thursday, March 23, in Bristol, Connecticut, after allegedly throwing a brick at ESPN headquarters.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, D.J. arrived at the building in an Uber and tried to get through the gates but was turned away. He then threw the brick, which was wrapped in a plastic bag and contained a note.

The message read: “To all media outlets. It’s about time you all realeyes [sic] the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!”

According to the police, the note was signed, “Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

D.J.’s brother Aaron played for the New England Patriots as a tight end until he was arrested for the murder of his teammate Odin Lloyd in 2013. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison — in 2017, he was found dead in his cell, with his death ruled as a suicide.

Just five days before his death, Aaron was acquitted by a jury in a separate double-murder charge.

Aaron’s murder trial and subsequent conviction received a ton of media coverage. He was the subject of a 2018 Wondery podcast, Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez & Football, Inc, and, in January 2020, Netflix released the true crime docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Investigation Discovery also aired a documentary exploring his crimes, titled Aaron Hernandez: An ID Murder Mystery.

D.J. was arrested for breach of peace second-degree and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13. According to TMZ, he is also due in court on April 6 for a separate incident in Cheshire, Connecticut, on March 8. His mother requested he undergoes a mental evaluation according to the arrest warrant.