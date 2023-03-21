British actor Paul Grant, best known for his roles in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, has died. He was 56.

According to The Independent, Grant collapsed outside London’s King’s Cross train station on Thursday, March 16, and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced brain dead. His family made the difficult decision to switch off his life support machine on Sunday, March 19. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways,” his daughter Sophie Jayne Grant told The Sun. “He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids, who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight.”

Grant, who was 4ft, 4in and referred to himself as “the king of the Dwarfs,” had a number of memorable on-screen roles, including an Ewok in 1983’s Return of the Jedi and an uncredited role as a goblin in the first Harry Potter movie in 2001.

He also starred alongside Tom Cruise in 1985’s Legend, David Bowie in 1986’s Labyrinth, and Val Kilmer in 1988’s Willow.

Grant’s girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, told The Sun, “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

Three weeks before his passing, Grant was interviewed by the YouTube channel Revelation 22:13 near the same train station where he later collapsed. In the video, he tells the interviewer, “I had money, but I blew it,” explaining that he spent his fortune on sex workers and drugs. Later in the clip, he makes a promise to stop drinking.

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters, his one son, as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.