Jason Ritter Is ‘Accused,’ Dr. Fauci on ‘American Masters,’ ‘Restaurants at the End of the World,’ ‘Will Trent’ Hostage Crisis

Steve Wilkie/FOX

Accused

9/8c

One of TV’s most likable actors, Jason Ritter, plays a teacher who gets in way over his head as he reaches out to help a student in crisis in an emotionally and politically charged episode of the legal anthology. “Fletch,” as his students call him, tries to be everyone’s friend, but he oversteps—and, critically, doesn’t loop in his fiancée (For All Mankind’s Wrenn Schmidt)—when he provides aid to a suicidal 16-year-old (Emma Nelson), a gesture that seriously backfires.

Getty

American Masters

8/7c

The revered American Masters series gets up close and personal with the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in a documentary following Dr. Anthony Fauci from President Biden’s inauguration through his retirement after 50 years in public health service. The footage reveals the man behind the mic as a scientist, family man and public servant who led the country over the decades through HIV/AIDS, Sars, Ebola and most recently (and with the most political backlash) the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Geographic for Disney/Autumn Sonnichsen

Restaurants at the End of the World

Series Premiere 10/9c

Top Chef winner and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend host Kristen Kish satisfies her wanderlust, and desire to learn about exotic regional cuisines, in a four-part travel/food series exploring the people, cultures and traditions behind some of the most out-the-way eateries imaginable. In the first of four episodes—the entire series will be available for streaming Wednesday on Disney+—she heads to the “cloud forest kitchen” of Hacienda Mamecillo in Panama, with future stops on a Norway fjord, a barn supper at a farm on Maine’s North Haven Island and a floating feast in Brazil.

ABC/Art Streiber

Will Trent

10/9c

After a few weeks of repeats, one of 2023’s most enjoyable new series returns, with Will (Ramón Rodríguez) snapping into action after a fellow GBI agent is taken hostage by a convicted criminal. He teams with Detective Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) to investigate, finding evidence that might prove the desperate hostage taker’s innocence. Elsewhere, Will’s very close BFF Angie (Erika Christensen) has an emotional crisis, tempted to reach for the bottle again once she learns her former abuser is free.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV

9-1-1: Lone Star (8/7c, Fox): The first-responders drama shifts into thriller mode when on-leave firefighter Marjan (Natacha Karam) is targeted by a killer as she heads back to Austin from her road trip.

American Auto (8:30/7:30c, NBC): Even outside the Payne Motors office, things don’t go smoothly for these execs. When they gather at CEO Katherine’s (Ana Gasteyer) home for after-hours bonding, things go sour once they realize she’s getting divorced from Richard ( Brad Hall ).

). Gotham Knights (9/8c, The CW): While the fugitives plot a return to Wayne Tower to retrieve the late Bruce Wayne’s journals, with police and those sword-wielding Court of Owls ninjas lurking around every corner, DA Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) decides to bring in Wayne heir Turner’s (Oscar Morgan) hacker friend Stephanie (Anna Lore) for questioning.

The Voice (9/8c, NBC): Bummer. After tonight, the Blind Auditions are over.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10/9c, HBO): The Emmy-winning sports newsmagazine profiles baseball legend Dusty Baker , strongman brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman , and Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow , who’s living with ALS.

, strongman brothers , and Calgary Flames assistant general manager , who’s living with ALS. We Lost Our Human (streaming on Netflix): An interactive animated family special lets viewers decide where to take the story, when Pud the (grumpy) Cat and Ham the (hyper) Dog wake up one morning to discover their Human and all the rest of the species has disappeared, leading to a wild slapstick ride through the universe.