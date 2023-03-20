A Nigerian Funeral on ‘Abishola,’ Doctor Returns to ‘Good Doctor,’ Firefighter Plays Detective on ‘9-1-1, ‘Leap’ Into the Asylum
In a strong episode of CBS’s Bob Hearts Abishola, an estranged relative’s Nigerian funeral sends Abishola to Toronto, while Bob attends to factory matters back home. The Good Doctor welcomes Dr. Kalu back to the staff after several seasons away. 9-1-1 shifts into mystery mode when Bobby seeks the killer of his AA sponsor. Quantum Leap jumps into a 1950s psychiatric asylum.
Bob Hearts Abishola
An affecting episode of the long-running sitcom once again honors its leading lady’s Nigerian heritage when Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) reluctantly decamps to Toronto to attend the traditional funeral of an aunt against whom she’s long held a grudge. While she learns a lesson in forgiveness, Bob (Billy Gardell) demands perfection back home when the first batch of socks emerges from his factory.
The Good Doctor
The revolving door at St. Bonaventure Hospital brings Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) back into the fold after several seasons away and a lucrative career change as a personal physician. Now he’s going to have to start again at the bottom as a first-year resident, which could lead to conflict with his by-the-books overseer, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore).
9-1-1
It may be a good thing that 118 Capt. Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) has an ace police sergeant, Athena (Angela Bassett), as wife and backup when he decides to play detective. He’s convinced his AA sponsor was murdered, and despite the authorities closing the case, Bobby keeps snooping. Back at the station, Buck (Oliver Stark) deals with post-traumatic stress after his near-death experience.
Quantum Leap
One flew over the Quantum Leap when Ben (Raymond Lee) jumps into a 1950s-era psychiatric institution. While he plots the escape of a young patient whose husband falsely committed her, back at Quantum HQ, the search is on for a mole.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): When the block is threatened by a mountain lion on the loose, the Butlers and the Johnsons take shelter together, which isn’t conducive to keeping secrets.
- The Bachelor (8/7c, ABC): Zach explores Thailand with the three remaining ladies (Ariel, Gabi and Kaity) while getting closer to making his final choice.
- Perry Mason (9/8c, HBO): In a scene reminiscent of Chinatown, Perry (Matthew Rhys) comes face to face with unscrupulous mogul Lydell McCutcheon (Paul Raci), who growls at the lawyer, “Even when you win, Mr. Mason, you lose. And in the end, what are you left with?” Perry may wonder the same thing after finding out what Paul Drake (Chris Chalk) discovers in their defendants’ Hooverville.
- Storming Caesars Palace (10/9c, PBS): An Independent Lens documentary profiles Ruby Duncan, a former Las Vegas hotel worker who became a leading anti-poverty activist advocating for low-income families, eventually being appointed to President Jimmy Carter’s Council on Economic Opportunity.
- NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c, CBS): Will things heat up again between Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Capt. Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj) when he returns to the island to catch a high-value target? Jane’s got a lot on her plate, including processing the news that son Alex (Kian Talan) has been accepted into the Naval Academy.
- History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (10/9c, History): This week’s countdown involves toys, and how does one choose between Legos, Slinkys and Barbies?
- The Larkins (streaming on Acorn TV): A second season of the bucolic 1950s dramedy introduces the Jerebohms, a London family that soon gets on the wrong side of Pop (Bradley Walsh), the family and the rest of the Kent village.