A Nigerian Funeral on ‘Abishola,’ Doctor Returns to ‘Good Doctor,’ Firefighter Plays Detective on ‘9-1-1, ‘Leap’ Into the Asylum

In a strong episode of CBS’s Bob Hearts Abishola, an estranged relative’s Nigerian funeral sends Abishola to Toronto, while Bob attends to factory matters back home. The Good Doctor welcomes Dr. Kalu back to the staff after several seasons away. 9-1-1 shifts into mystery mode when Bobby seeks the killer of his AA sponsor. Quantum Leap jumps into a 1950s psychiatric asylum.

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola

8:30/7:30c

An affecting episode of the long-running sitcom once again honors its leading lady’s Nigerian heritage when Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) reluctantly decamps to Toronto to attend the traditional funeral of an aunt against whom she’s long held a grudge. While she learns a lesson in forgiveness, Bob (Billy Gardell) demands perfection back home when the first batch of socks emerges from his factory.

ABC/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

10/9c

The revolving door at St. Bonaventure Hospital brings Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) back into the fold after several seasons away and a lucrative career change as a personal physician. Now he’s going to have to start again at the bottom as a first-year resident, which could lead to conflict with his by-the-books overseer, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore).

Jack Zeman / FOX

9-1-1

8/7c

It may be a good thing that 118 Capt. Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) has an ace police sergeant, Athena (Angela Bassett), as wife and backup when he decides to play detective. He’s convinced his AA sponsor was murdered, and despite the authorities closing the case, Bobby keeps snooping. Back at the station, Buck (Oliver Stark) deals with post-traumatic stress after his near-death experience.

NBC

Quantum Leap

10/9c

One flew over the Quantum Leap when Ben (Raymond Lee) jumps into a 1950s-era psychiatric institution. While he plots the escape of a young patient whose husband falsely committed her, back at Quantum HQ, the search is on for a mole.

