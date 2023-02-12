‘History’s Greatest of All Time’: Peyton Manning Previews Car-Based Episode

Who doesn’t love a Top 10 list? And topping the list of those lists has to be Hisotry’s Greatest of All Time, this weekly blast of G.O.A.T. roundups, hosted and exec produced by Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

February 6’s premiere ranked stadiums, an eclectic group that included both the House That Ruth Built and the Roman Colosseum. February 13: sports cars!

Manning says he grew up in a “golden age” for those sexy rides, rattling off examples: Lamborghini Countach, Ferrari Testarossa, Porsche 911. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have any of those,” he admits — although two make the G.O.A.T. list, based on stats, innovation and legacy.

“My favorite car of all time was my very first car,” Manning continues, “a hand-me-down from my brother Cooper, a Jeep Wagoneer.”

History’s Greatest relies on roughly 100 experts for each episode’s rankings as it scrutinizes candy (February 20), inventions (February 27), daredevils (March 6), and more. Does Manning profess any specialized knowledge?

“As an athlete, I know a few of the stadiums we debated pretty well,” he says. “And I know candy because, well…I was once a kid and I have kids. I’ve been around a lot of candy. But the fun of this show is that I’m not really an expert on any of these topics.” Which is not to say he doesn’t have opinions: Gummy bears are the G.O.A.T., and that’s that.

History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning, Mondays, 10/9c, History