The 95th Oscars served as the stage for several musical performances, but one may have surprised some viewers as acting nominee Stephanie Hsu took to the spotlight alongside David Byrne for Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Best Song number, “This Is a Life.”

The duo joined the band Son Lux on stage for the mesmerizing number which saw Hsu don a white gown similar to her onscreen counterpart’s iconic look. Byrne, meanwhile, got into the Everything Everywhere All at Once mood with some on-brand hot dog fingers.

Although previously announced, Hsu wowed with her performance as she stood in for nominee Mitski. The song was just one of many nominated in the Music category for Best Original Song.

Despite Hsu not being on the original track, she’s no stranger to musical performance as she got her start in theatre, graduating from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2012. She also trained with the Atlantic Theater Company and appeared in productions of Be More Chill and The SpongeBob Musical among other shows.

Additionally, other nominees in the category include Tell It Like a Woman‘s “Applause” by Diane Warren, Top Gun: Maverick‘s “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson, and RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose.

See how viewers reacted to Hsu’s performance below, and catch the number, above.

Stephanie Hsu singing on the Oscars telecast is a win for the SpongeBob musical — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) March 13, 2023

stephanie hsu didn’t win an oscar but is performing on stage with david byrne which i think is way cooler — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) March 13, 2023

STEPHANIE HSU. THE DRESS. DAVID BYRNE. THE HOTDOG HANDS. RACACOONIE. im dead this was amazing 🤩 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dvR0l5cUvf — Brittney Trinh (@brittneytrinh) March 13, 2023

This Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne performance is probs the best musical bit they’ve done in ages — Cameron Williams (@MrCamW) March 13, 2023