‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne Bring ‘This Is a Life’ to the Oscars (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne at the 2023 Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 95th Oscars served as the stage for several musical performances, but one may have surprised some viewers as acting nominee Stephanie Hsu took to the spotlight alongside David Byrne for Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Best Song number, “This Is a Life.”

The duo joined the band Son Lux on stage for the mesmerizing number which saw Hsu don a white gown similar to her onscreen counterpart’s iconic look. Byrne, meanwhile, got into the Everything Everywhere All at Once mood with some on-brand hot dog fingers.

Although previously announced, Hsu wowed with her performance as she stood in for nominee Mitski. The song was just one of many nominated in the Music category for Best Original Song.

Despite Hsu not being on the original track, she’s no stranger to musical performance as she got her start in theatre, graduating from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2012. She also trained with the Atlantic Theater Company and appeared in productions of Be More Chill and The SpongeBob Musical among other shows.

Jimmy Kimmel Kicks Off Oscars With Slap Jokes Galore — What Did You Think?
Related

Jimmy Kimmel Kicks Off Oscars With Slap Jokes Galore — What Did You Think?

Additionally, other nominees in the category include Tell It Like a Woman‘s “Applause” by Diane Warren, Top Gun: Maverick‘s “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson, and RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose.

See how viewers reacted to Hsu’s performance below, and catch the number, above.

Everything Everywhere All at Once - VOD/Rent

Everything Everywhere All at Once where to stream

The Oscars - ABC

The Oscars where to stream

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Oscars

David Byrne

Stephanie Hsu

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Brendan Fraser - 2023 Oscars
1
Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List
2023 Oscars red carpet arrivals
2
Oscars 2023: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet
Tyler DiChiara (L); Oscar Morgan (C); Navia Robinson (R), 'Gotham Knights'
3
Meet Tomorrow’s Knights: ‘Gotham Knights’ Stars Introduce Their Characters
Grammys 2022 Lady Gaga
4
Lady Gaga Will Perform ‘Hold My Hand’ at 2023 Oscars After All
Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, and Chloe Fineman in 'Saturday Night Live'
5
‘SNL’ Riffs on Will Smith Slap, Angela Bassett Rap in Oscars Cold Open