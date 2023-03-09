In The Night Agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is in charge of manning a phone that never rings .. until it does..

The trailer for the Netflix series dropping on Thursday, March 23 shows Peter on a train, finding a bomb and evacuating everyone. The bomb does go off. Then, Peter’s welcomed to the White House by Diane Farr (Hong Chau), the President’s Chief of Staff. “Have you ever heard of Night Action? It’s a top secret investigative program within the FBI,” she tells him. “So you want me to be a Night Agent?” he asks. “God, no,” she corrects him. “I want you to answer the phone for them. It rarely rings.”

But then the phone does ring, and that’s how Peter meets Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). It’s up to him to protect her, and they must work together to uncover the conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Watch the action-packed trailer above for more (and we have to admit, we love the “Trust no one” before a glimpse at The X-Files‘ Robert Patrick).

The Night Agent, based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, also stars Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, the Vice President’s daughter; Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, head of Maddie’s security detail; Eve Harlow as Ellen, an unpredictable killer whose impulses come at a cost; Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora, who guides the Secret Service in the White House; Phoenix Raei as Dale, Ellen’s partner in violence and in love; and DB Woodside as Erik Monks, who returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus.

Creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan executive produces with Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions; Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; and David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media. Gordon, Guy Ferland, Ramaa Mosley, Adam Arkin, and Millicent Shelton are directors. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The Night Agent, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 23, Netflix