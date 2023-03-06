“My life is a mess. My husband kicked me out a few days ago. My daughter hates me. How did I get so far form the person I wanted to be?” Clare (Kathryn Hahn) wonders in the Tiny Beautiful Things trailer.

“What would I tell my 22-year-old self?” she asks. “Stop worrying whether you’re fat. Who gives a s**t? And stop obsessing about your nose, your nose is perfect. Don’t take your mom for granted. She won’t be here forever.”

Her mom also comes up in something else she would change: “Someday you’ll look back on that one Christmas when your mother gave you a mustard yellow coat. Don’t hold it up and say it’s too puffy because your mother will be dead by spring and that coat will be the last gift she ever gave you.”

Things are rough between Clare and her husband Danny (Quentin Plair), and so she thinks that might be a factor in the threesome she catches her daughter Rae (Tanzyn Crawford) having. Watch the trailer above for more between mother and daughter, both Clare and Rae and Clare and her mom.

All eight episodes of Tiny Beautiful Things, based on Cheryl Strayed‘s best-selling book, drop on April 7 on Hulu. The series follows Clare, a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist, Dear Sugar, while her own life is falling apart. Though she initially thinks she has no business giving anyone advice, after she takes up the mantle of Sugar, her life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers — and for herself — to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us and, perhaps, bring us back home.

The series also stars Sarah Pidgeon. Owen Painter, Merritt Wever, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Michaela Watkins are guest stars.

Creator and showrunner Liz Tigelaar executive produces alongside Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman, Jayme Lemons, Strayed, and Hahn. The series is from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine.

Tiny Beautiful Things, Series Premiere, Friday, April 7, Hulu