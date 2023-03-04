Chris Rock Live on Netflix, No Salvation on ‘Last of Us,’ A World Without Bart Simpson, Kids Choice Awards

Corey Nickols

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Special 10/9c

SATURDAY: In a first for the streamer, Chris Rock delivers a comedy special that will be live-streamed globally. The timing, a week before the Oscars marks the one-year anniversary of the infamous Will Smith slap, is no accident. Rock is expected to address this and other provocative topics from the stage of Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre. Netflix is making a night of it, counting down to the big event with “The Show Before the Show” at 6:30 pm/ET, hosted from the Sunset Strip’s Comedy Store by Ronny Chieng with Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Deon Cole among those in attendance. Once Rock leaves the stage, Netflix returns to the Comedy Store for “The Show After the Show,” where fellow Saturday Night Live veterans David Spade and Dana Carvey host the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and JB Smoove.

HBO

The Last of Us

9/8c

SUNDAY: The monster hit is nearing the end of its first season, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) still ailing and a desperate Ellie (Bella Ramsey) finding new trading partners in a community led by a teacher-turned-preacher who’s keeping faith alive after the apocalypse. As is often the case, things aren’t quite what they seem, and our heroes may need to say a special prayer to survive this latest encounter.

Fox

The Simpsons

8/7c

SUNDAY: Just as several generations can’t imagine a TV universe without The Simpsons, continuing into its 34th season with no end in sight, it’s hard to picture The Simpsons without its gleefully unrepentant delinquent, Bart. But the brat’s latest prank at school sends parents Marge and Homer into a dream reverie, imagining a world in which he was never their son. Kerry Washington returns as the voice of fourth-grade teacher Miss Peyton.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

7/6c

SATURDAY: The kids have voted, so it’s time to open the slime floodgates upon a host of celebrities in a raucous awards ceremony airing live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. Adam Sandler receives the inaugural King of Comedy Award, having won 10 orange blimps in the past for his comedy films and animated voice work. (The new title comes with a prestigious Silver Blimp.) CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and digital superstar Charli D’Amelio are the hosts, with Bebe Rexha the headline performer.

ABC

The Company You Keep

10/9c

SUNDAY: Luke Kirby (Emmy winner as Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) guests as Jones Malone, a fellow con man on the promising new romantic caper drama. Jonesy is well known to the Nicoletti family, and when he tries to enlist them to swindle a rich lady he’s been romancing, Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and his band of Robin Hoods decide to turn the tables on the creep. Off duty, Charlie’s romance with covert CIA agent Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) is apparently getting serious, when he decides to introduce her to the rest of the family—including skeptical sister Birdie (Sarah Wayne Callies), who suspects this rebound relationship won’t end well. Even Charlie confesses, “There’s no way she’d stick around if she knew the truth.” Probably works both ways in this extreme case of deception.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: