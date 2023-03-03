Skye P. Marshall to Star Opposite Kathy Bates in ‘Matlock’ Revival

The upcoming CBS pilot Matlock has cast East New York star Skye P. Marshall in a lead role opposite Kathy Bates for a modern take on the classic legal drama.

According to Deadline, Marshall will play Olympia, a formidable attorney with a thirst for justice and a key rainmaker at New York’s most prestigious law firm. As she juggles her work and home life, Olympia remains laser-focused and not easily impressed, which becomes apparent when she’s tasked with overseeing a third junior associate.

The revival, which comes from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen, revolves around Madeline Matlock (Bates), a brilliant septuagenarian who rejoins the world of law where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

Matlock, created by Dean Hargrove, originally premiered in 1986 on NBC and aired for nine seasons, ending its run in 1995 on ABC. It starred Andy Griffith in the lead role and became a huge hit and today is regarded as one of television’s most iconic crime dramas.

Marshall most recently starred in Qasim Basir’s feature film To Live & Die and Live, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Her recent TV credits include recurring roles on two other CBS series, the crime drama East New York and the medical drama Good Sam. Her previous credits include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Black Lightning, and The Rookie.

In addition to her starring role, Bates will also executive produce the pilot alongside Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein of Sutton Street and Olsen and John Will of Cloud Nine.

Matlock (2023), TBA, CBS