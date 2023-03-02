[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Jeopardy!‘s March 2, 2023 episode.]

Jeopardy!‘s High School Reunion Tournament is gearing up for the next phase of competition as it unveiled its ninth and final semifinalist.

As the ninth game of the tournament rolled around, Hannah Nekritz from Stamford, Connecticut who is a senior at Brandeis University, Caleb Richmond from Bedford, New Hampshire who is a sophomore at Georgetown University, and Maggie Brown from Pensacola, Florida, who is a sophomore at the University of West Florida, were matched against one another for the final semifinalist spot.

After the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds, the players were presented with the Final Jeopardy! question in the category of “Nonfiction.”

The clue read, “It has the line, ‘The discovery of America… opened up fresh ground for the rising bourgeoisie.'” And The Communist Manifesto was the corresponding response.

Ultimately, Final Jeopardy! was down to Hannah and Caleb as Maggie entered the round in the red with -$1,600. Unsurprisingly, Caleb took the round as he provided the correct answer, adding $5,617 to his existing $12,418 for a total of $29,235.

Hannah didn’t stand much of a chance heading into the round with just $1,400, but she didn’t write a response quickly enough and concluded the game with $0. That means Caleb Richmond will join fellow semifinalists Maya Wright, Avi Gupta, Stephanie Pierson, Justin Bolsen, Jackson Jones, Claire Sattler, Lucas Miner, and Tim Cho in the next round of the competition for a chance to become a finalist.

Who do you think will go on to win the next three games? Sound off in the comments section, below, as we await the latest phase of the High School Reunion Tournament.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings