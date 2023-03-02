The official teaser and release date for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has arrived.

After burning bridges and being cut from the tour, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) persisted through Season 4, rebuilding her career and reputation. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to “go forward” and fight for her ascent to stardom—equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue and nothing else to lose.

In the fifth and final season, which is expected to arrive on April 14, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have “exactly” known the series’ “last images” and “last moment” since the Season 4 finale last year, according to Prime Video.

The series is slated to return on April 14 with a triple-episode premiere, followed by new episodes weekly. Check out the official teaser and key art.

The show has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more.

The Emmy-winning comedy from showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino stars Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby.