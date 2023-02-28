Tom Sizemore Family ‘Deciding End of Life Matters’ After Brain Aneurysm

Doctors have said there is “no further hope” for Hawaii Five-0 actor Tom Sizemore after he suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18, and his family is now “deciding end of life matters.”

Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago confirmed the news to Variety, stating, “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received,” the statement continued. “This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home on February 18 and was taken to the hospital by paramedics. Doctors later determined he had suffered a stroke, resulting in a brain aneurysm. He has remained in a coma under intensive care since arriving at the hospital.

The actor began his on-screen career in the late 1980s, appearing in Oliver Stone‘s Born on the Fourth of July. His star continued to rise in the 1990s when he appeared in the films True Romance, Natural Born Killers, and Saving Private Ryan.

His television work includes China Beach, Dr. Vegas, Hawaii Five-0, The Red Road, Shooter, and Showtime’s 2017 revival of Twin Peaks. He most recently starred as himself in the parody series Barbee Rehab alongside Janice Dickinson, Vanessa Bednar, Derek S. Orr, and Bai Ling.

Sizemore’s legal and substance abuse issues have been well documented. He was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 and, in 2005, was sentenced to jail time after being caught attempting to fake a urine test. In 2007, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and again in 2019 for possession of “various illegal narcotics.”

The troubled actor previously appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew and Dr. Phil, where he opened up about his personal demons.