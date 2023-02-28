Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

The FBI investigation into the Honor Dogs takes a turn in the February 28 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and maybe the agents have been wrong about what they think is going on, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

So far this season, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) has been working with the FBI in their investigation into the Honor Dogs for domestic terrorism. Now, in this clip, he tells the Honor Dogs all that the feds know about the ANFO. “You give up everything you have, maybe you can still make some sort of deal,” he suggests. “You once told me you revered first responders. I’m inclined to believe you. Whatever message you think you’re going to be making with the explosives that you hijacked, you’re just going to be hurting good people.”

But the Honor Dogs have no idea what he’s talking about — and Owen believes them, just before the FBI bursts in. Owen tries to tell Rose (Amanda Schull) what he’s figured out, but she has her partner Biondi (Rob Parks) take him outside and place him under arrest for obstruction of justice. Watch the clip above for Owen and Biondi’s conversation outside and the explosive ending.

In “This Is Not a Drill,” Owen lets the rest of the 126 that he has been working with the FBI to help bring down a domestic terrorist group with his Austin motorcycle club/gang The Honor Dogs. Then they race to respond to a bomb threat at the State Capital and put a stop to the terrorist’s deadly plans.

We’re ready for an explosive episode. Let’s just hope the 126 is still in one piece when it’s over.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox