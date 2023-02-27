Netflix Is Making a Stop-Motion Animated ‘Pokémon’ Series

The Pokémon Company has announced it is partnering with Netflix to make a new stop-motion animated series in their first-ever collaborative production.

Pokémon Concierge is an ambitious stop-motion project produced by dwarf studios and was announced during a Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2023.

The new series promises to expand the world of Pokémon and is set to follow Haru, a concierge at the ‘Pokémon Resort,’ and her interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests.

The footage above showcases the art style of the series and how a Pokémon, namely Psyduck, will look in stop-motion animation. “This is the Pokémon Resort. Pokémon are the guests here. Here is the story of the resort’s concierge,” the narrator says. The official image for the series shows Haru, a young, red-headed girl in a floral, Hawaiian-style shirt (with a stylish Oddish graphic), with the Psyduck from the trailer.

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with ‘Pokémon Concierge,’ an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company,” said Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia. “We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise.”

The companies haven’t shared the cast, format, or release date. The production is “coming soon,” according to Netflix.

The streamer and The Pokémon Company had worked together for quite some time, beginning in 2014 when the classic show, two movies, and some other content were licensed for the platform. More content has steadily been on the service since then, including Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution . In 2021, it was announced a live-action Pokémon show was in the works for Netflix from Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson.