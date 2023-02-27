Gordon Pinsent Dies: Prolific Canadian TV & Movie Actor Was 92

Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in TV series such as Hogan’s Heroes and Due South, has died. He was 92.

According to Deadline, Pinsent passed away in his sleep on Saturday, February 25. His family later confirmed the news in a statement written by the Pinsent’s son-in-law, actor Peter Keleghan, which read, “Gordon Pinsent’s daughters Leah and Beverly, and his son Barry, would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side.”

“Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath,” the statement continued.

Born on July 12, 1930, in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Pinsent began acting at the age of 17, first on stage in the 1940s before moving on to radio dramas on the CBC and later film and television. His career spanned eight decades, though he took a break from acting in the early 1950s to join the Canadian Army, serving for four years as a private in The Royal Canadian Regiment.

Pinsent became a staple of Canadian television, appearing in memorable roles in many hit series, including Due South, Quentin Durgens, M.P., Wind at My Back, Power Play, and A Gift to Last, the latter of which he created.

He also lived in Los Angeles for six years and featured in several U.S. TV shows, including It Takes A Thief, Banacek, Silence of the North, Young Prosecutors, Cannon, and Hogan’s Heroes. He also played the voice of Babar the Elephant in television and film from 1989 to 2015.

Pinsent’s film roles include the 2006 Sarah Polley drama Away From Her and the Canadian comedy features Sex After Kids and The Grand Seduction. His most recent role came in a 2019 episode of the Canadian comedy-drama series Private Eyes.

In 1979, he was made an officer of the Order of Canada and later promoted to Companion in 1998. And in 2007, he received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.