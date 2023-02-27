‘NCIS’ Hits 450, ‘Talent All-Stars,’ ‘Alert’ and ‘C.B. Strike’ Finales
NCIS marks another milestone with its 450th episode. It’s a big night for finales, with America’s Got Talent: All-Stars naming its first winner, Fox’s Alert: Missing Persons Unit ending its first season with back-to-back episodes and HBO’s C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood wrapping its season-long cold case.
NCIS
Very few prime-time shows (The Simpsons, Gunsmoke, Law & Order and SVU) have made it past the 450-episode milestone, and now it’s the long-running military crime drama’s turn to celebrate. The case of the week sounds rather routine—the investigation of a ride-share driver’s death—but helping the team this time is Parker’s (Gary Cole) dad, Roman (Francis X. McCarthy), who’s temporarily living with the Supervisory Special Agent.
America’s Got Talent
Before the first winner of the latest global All-Stars spinoff is announced in the season finale, the Top 11 get a final chance to perform alongside a gallery of guest-star talent. Among the lineup: Weezer, Babyface, American Idol alum Adam Lambert, and AGT veterans including violinist Lindsey Stirling, ventriloquist Terry Fator, magician Mat Franco and choir group Voices of Hope.
Alert: Missing Persons Unit
The two-hour finale promises answers to the first season’s most nagging question: Is Keith (Graham Verchere), who was kidnapped as a child six years ago and only recently discovered, the actual son of Missing Persons Unit detectives Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and ex-wife Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez)? Questions about who took him and why begin to be resolved when he takes his presumed parents to a cabin, where surprises await. But first, in the opening hour, the MPU searches for a bride who vanishes on her wedding day.
C.B. Strike
The four-part adaptation of the fifth Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling) whodunit novel ends with private detective Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and trusted partner Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) laying a trap for the killer of a woman who went missing in 1974. They’ve since learned the murderer may be responsible for many other deaths that went undetected.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is understandably unsettled when a new local business begins using his likeness without checking with him first. Trusty neighbor Dave (Max Greenfield) offers to mediate, because that always goes well.
- Quantum Leap (10/9c, NBC): In an episode postponed from last week, things get personal for Ben (Raymond Lee) when he leaps into the body of Kamini, the eldest daughter of Indian immigrants living in 2009 Portland, Oregon. As he tries to prevent their family restaurant from catching fire, he makes a connection with his own Asian-American upbringing.
- The Watchful Eye (10/9c, Freeform): The deception in this New York-based thriller deepens when Elena (Mariel Molino) sneaks into the Greybourne’s masquerade ball, while doorman Roman (Andres Velez) snoops around Mrs. Ivey’s (Kelly Bishop) apartment.
- The Good Doctor (10/9c, ABC): Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and the rest of the medical team get busy problem-solving when a 3-year-old arrives at the ER with symptoms of a stroke.