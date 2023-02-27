‘NCIS’ Hits 450, ‘Talent All-Stars,’ ‘Alert’ and ‘C.B. Strike’ Finales

Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS

9/8c

Very few prime-time shows (The Simpsons, Gunsmoke, Law & Order and SVU) have made it past the 450-episode milestone, and now it’s the long-running military crime drama’s turn to celebrate. The case of the week sounds rather routine—the investigation of a ride-share driver’s death—but helping the team this time is Parker’s (Gary Cole) dad, Roman (Francis X. McCarthy), who’s temporarily living with the Supervisory Special Agent.

America’s Got Talent

8/7c

Before the first winner of the latest global All-Stars spinoff is announced in the season finale, the Top 11 get a final chance to perform alongside a gallery of guest-star talent. Among the lineup: Weezer, Babyface, American Idol alum Adam Lambert, and AGT veterans including violinist Lindsey Stirling, ventriloquist Terry Fator, magician Mat Franco and choir group Voices of Hope.

Philippe Bosse/FOX

Alert: Missing Persons Unit

Season Finale 9/8c

The two-hour finale promises answers to the first season’s most nagging question: Is Keith (Graham Verchere), who was kidnapped as a child six years ago and only recently discovered, the actual son of Missing Persons Unit detectives Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and ex-wife Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez)? Questions about who took him and why begin to be resolved when he takes his presumed parents to a cabin, where surprises await. But first, in the opening hour, the MPU searches for a bride who vanishes on her wedding day.

Steffan Hill/Cinemax

C.B. Strike

Season Finale 9/8c

The four-part adaptation of the fifth Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling) whodunit novel ends with private detective Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and trusted partner Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) laying a trap for the killer of a woman who went missing in 1974. They’ve since learned the murderer may be responsible for many other deaths that went undetected.

