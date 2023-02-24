See How ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Honored Richard Belzer

Here Are Their Stories Subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to her late co-star Richard Belzer on Thursday (February 23) night, first on the episode itself and then on her Instagram page.

Hargitay directed Thursday’s episode of the long-running NBC procedural, which ended with a simple but sweet “In Memory of Richard Belzer” title card.

Belzer, who joined the hit series in 1993 as beloved Detective John Munch, died earlier this week at age 78.

Following the episode, Hargitay shared the tribute title card on her Instagram page and said, “I just started SVU over to season 1 in Munch’s honor.”

Hargitay spoke about Belzer on Thursday when she stopped by the Today show, saying, “He was family and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust. And he brought so much joy to the set.”

“And, boy, did this man love children,” she continued. “You know, he was this acerbic, quick-witted, brilliant mind, and yet he would melt in the sight of a child… He was just such a beautiful and complex man, and it was such a privilege to know him.”

Fellow SVU star Ice-T also honored Belzer earlier this week, writing, “Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it! But remember this..’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you Homie.”

“Richard ‘The Belz’ Belzer. A beautiful soul, a dapper dresser, with the spirit of a child. Never met anyone like him, and I never will again. Ur last words have helped make ur passing easier to take,” Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Christopher Meloni wrote on his social media.

