Mariska Hargitay on Today show
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay stopped by the Today show on Thursday, February 23, where she opened up about the Benson and Stabler relationship, as well as the recent death of her co-star Richard Belzer.

Fans were teased in a recent episode of the long-running NBC procedural when Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni‘s Elliot Stabler reunited and looked close to kissing. Sadly, the kiss did not happen, but the characters certainly got up close and personal.

“All you need to know is that Benson and Stabler love each other deeply… so deep,” she said as she watched back a clip of the recent scene, which saw Benson and Stabler nose to nose.

“You know, the show’s probably only gonna go another 23 years, so I think we should just wait and see,” she joked.

Speaking about the scene itself, Hargitay said, “It was such a long time coming; we just wanted to make sure and get it right. The good news is, [Meloni and herself] are so comfortable around each other, and so it was effortless and fun, and we trust each other. It was beautiful that way.”

As for the nuzzling, Hargitay said, “That happened naturally,” adding, “We have a little lion vibe, don’t we?”

The Emmy-winning actress also spoke about working with Belzer, who passed away earlier this week at age 78. “He was family,” she said, “and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust. And he brought so much joy to the set.”

“And, boy, did this man love children,” she continued. “You know, he was this acerbic, quick-witted, brilliant mind, and yet he would melt in the sight of a child… He was just such a beautiful and complex man, and it was such a privilege to know him.”

