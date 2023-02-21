‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Surprised to See Lisa Marie Presley Clue So Soon After Death

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

During the February 21 episode of Jeopardy!, fans online were shocked to see the late Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral being used as a clue so soon after her death.

Presley passed away on January 12, just days after her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes Award for Austin Butler’s Best Actor win for Elvis. Although we’re already on our second day of High School Reunion week, the episode was taped on January 29, three weeks before the airing and just two weeks after Presley’s death. In the Homecoming category for $1,600, “her public memorial service took place at the lavish home Graceland, on January 22, 2023,” said host Mayim Bialik.

The clue caught the eyes of the Jeopardy! Subreddit, as well. “Outside of probably the GOAT tournament [Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time], is this one of the fastest turnarounds from taping day to air date for a tournament (or really any regular game) ever,” one user said.

Another noted they “can’t specifically remember another news item that happened less than a month ago in real time making it into a clue.”

Some fans of Presley on Twitter did not take well to her being used as a clue, either. “Really? Using the very recent death of @LisaPresley as a clue,” one account tweeted. “The Jeopardy producers need to get a clue! That was classless and tasteless!”

What did you think of the mention of Presley as a clue? Was it too soon? Let us know in the comments below.