A ‘Not Dead’ Romcom, ‘Abbott’ Teachers Conference, Final Season of ‘Snowfall,’ Netflix Tackles the Murdaugh Murders

ABC’s new Not Dead Yet sitcom hits its stride as it flirts with the romcom genre. The teachers of Abbott Elementary head out of town for a memorable teachers’ conference. FX’s drug drama Snowfall begins its final season. A Netflix docuseries examines the Southern scandals within the infamous Murdaugh family.

ABC/Lara Solanki

Not Dead Yet

9:30/8:30c

This spirited but uneven comedy, starring Gina Rodriguez as Nell, an obituary writer whose subjects come to life before her, begins to show its true potential—as a romcom. Nell’s friends push her into the dating pool, though she’s barely recovered from the bad breakup of a five-year relationship. “Do you think love is an unsolvable equation?” the frustrated Nell asks her widowed bartender friend, Cricket (Angela E. Gibbs), who responds, “Love is not to be solved. Honey, it’s to be felt. … A connection can come when you don’t expect it.” As the formula dictates, that’s what’s about to happen for Nell in a most unexpected way.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

Speaking of romcoms, that vibe is very much alive on this hit comedy when the teachers leave Philly for a yearly education conference in Allentown, where what happens there may or may not stay there. Among the highlights: another clash between siblings, as Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) trades hilarious barbs with her equally blunt sister Kristen Marie (Lauren Weedman), who’s got news to share from Addington Charter School; and more awkward bonding between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams), who learns to his dismay just how much his girlfriend Amber was not amused by his Valentine’s LEGO gift.

Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Snowfall

Season Premiere 10/9c

The acclaimed drama about the rise of the crack cocaine trade in the 1980s begins its sixth and final season with two episodes, finding South Central kingpin Franklin (Damson Idris) in his most dire straits to date. Out of cash after falling victim to former CIA officer Teddy (Carter Hudson), he’s now being challenged by his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis), who’s setting up her own empire. If that weren’t enough, he’s got the DEA, CIA, the LAPD and even the KGB to contend with.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Series Premiere

With the Alex Murdaugh murder trial currently making daily headlines, a three-part docuseries puts the scandalous affair in perspective, unraveling a century’s worth of skullduggery involving the once-prominent South Carolina family. The series also explores the 2019 death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach in a boating accident with Alex’s son Paul allegedly behind the wheel. When Paul and his mother Maggie were murdered in 2021, Alex became the prime suspect.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: