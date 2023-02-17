‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega & Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to Host ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live is loading up its March schedule with a star-studded selection of hosts, including Super Bowl champions and the Addams family favorites.

Fresh off winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will make his SNL debut when he hosts the March 4 episode. Then, one week later, on March 11, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will take on hosting duties for the first time.

The first of three new shows will kick off on February 25 with the previously announced Woody Harrelson at the helm. Harrelson, who is promoting his new sports comedy Champions, will be hosting for his fifth time. He will be joined by musical guest Jack White.

Kelce’s episode will feature a live performance from country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini, who is about to start her Heartfirst U.S. tour. Meanwhile, English indie rock band The 1975 will make their second SNL appearance for Ortega’s episode on March 11.

Ortega recently received acclaim for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix adaptation of the popular Addams family character. She is also set to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream VI and will star in the Paramount+ thriller film Finestkind alongside Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, and Toby Wallace.

Her busy schedule doesn’t stop there, however, as she is also set to star and executive produce the romantic drama Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall, and will appear opposite Martin Freeman in Lionsgate’s Miller’s Girl. Oretaga previously told Deadline that the latter is “the most complex character” she’s ever played and that “the material is a bit risky.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, NBC and streaming on Peacock