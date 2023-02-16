The first trailer for FX‘s highly-anticipated Great Expectations adaptation has arrived ahead of its Hulu debut on March 26 and things are getting dark for Pip (Fionn Whitehead) in the interpretation of Charles Dickens‘ novel.

Written for the screen by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) who executive produces the series with Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott, Great Expectations follows the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life. Pip’s big dreams are interrupted by a twist of fate though as the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman) introduce him to a darker world of possibilities.

Under these great expectations that are placed upon him, Pip has to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will make him the man he’s always wished to be. The story is a timeless tale critiquing the class system of Dickens’ time, which saw Great Expectations releasing a series of weekly chapters in December 1860 until the novel was published in whole in 1861.

In the trailer, above, viewers get a peek into Pip and Miss Havisham’s dynamic. “When I was young, I was blinded by love,” she warns. “Now look on what remains of me.” She goes on to ask Pip, “May I ask what is your intention?”

“I believe once you have made your fortune, love is not so hard to find,” he says.

“And so it begins,” Miss Havisham responds with a cynical tone. “A common boy, now a handsome man, innocent, moments before the great corruption.” What unfolds in the trailer is a complex and dark web of events that you’ll have to see for yourself. Along with Whitehead and Colman, the series features Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella, Ashley Thomas as Jaggers, Johnny Harris as Magwitch, Hayley Squires as Sara Gargery, Owen McDonnell as Joe Gargery, Laurie Ogden as Biddy, Matt Berry as Mr. Pumblechook, Trystan Gravelle as Compeyson, Rudi Dharmalingam as Wemmick, Tom Sweet as Young Pip, Chloe Lea as Young Estella, Matthew Needham as Mr. Drummle, and Parth Thakerar as Herbert Pocket.

Meanwhile, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, and Kate Crowe executive produce the show alongside Knight, Hardy, and Scott. Don’t miss the series when it arrives later this March on Hulu.

FX’s Great Expectations, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 26, Hulu