Following Austin Majors’ death earlier in the week at the age of 27, his costar on NYPD Blue, Dennis Franz, has paid tribute to the young actor.

“I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Austin’s passing. Austin was always such a joy to have on the set. He brought smiles and happiness to everyone,” Franz said in a statement via Deadline. “Some of my favorite scenes during the 12 years of NYPD Blue are with Sipowicz and Theo. Every day that Austin worked, I would greet him with a special song, ‘It’s Austin Major’s Day,’ sung to the tune of Howdy Doody Time. Although we haven’t stayed in touch since the show ended in 2005, I will always remember him fondly. My love and condolences to his family.”

Majors played Theo, the son of Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz, in 47 episodes across Seasons 6-12, from 1999 to 2004, including one episode in the final season.

The former child star was at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles, California, when he passed away on Saturday, February 11. An official cause of death has yet to be reported, though he may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl.

His family, in a statement, called him “a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing. … Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud, and we will miss him deeply forever.”

While he was best known for his work on NYPD Blue, Majors’ TV roles also include episodes of Providence, ER, According to Jim, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, and How I Met Your Mother (his last credit, in 2009).