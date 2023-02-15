‘Star Trek’s Gates McFadden & Michael Dorn on Bringing ‘Next Generation’ to ‘Picard’ (VIDEO)

The crew is getting back together again on the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard!

The reunion of the beloved Next Generation cast begins with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) receiving a distress signal from the one that got away, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). He puts a rescue plan into action, but it doesn’t go as planned.

“She’s been across the universe in a Doctors’ Without Borders,” McFadden explains. “She’s being hunted at the start. There’s danger all around.” So, does her heart still beat faster when she sees Picard? “We’ll see. It’s been a journey. But she certainly remembers old Jean Luc.”

In a separate storyline, Klingon Worf (Michael Dorn) steps in to save Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), who is trying to prevent a terrorist attack on Starfleet. Before returning to the role, Dorn told the producers it was essential for him to that Worf go through a big arc this season. They delivered. When we first meet Worf, he claims to be very Zen but there are hints that won’t last. “He says he’s embraced pacifism…with a big knife. But I like the duality of the character,” Dorn told us.

Check out the video to hear McFadden and Dorn joke about the new looks for their characters, express their love for castmates, and hint about what’s coming up in the farewell season.

Star Trek: Picard, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 16, Paramount +