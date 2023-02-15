Audrina Patridge Mourns the Death of Her 15 Year Old Niece: ‘My Heart Hurts’

Audrina Patridge is paying tribute to her teenage niece, Sadie Raine Loza, who died just one week after her 15th birthday.

The Hills alum took to social media on Tuesday, February 14, to share a slideshow of photos of Sadie alongside a heartfelt message. “My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now,” she continued. “We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge)

Several of Patridge’s former The Hills co-stars responded to the post. “So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking,” commented Brody Jenner. “Sending love to you and the family,” while Kristin Cavallari wrote, “Omgggg this kills me.”

Hart of Dixie actress Rachel Bilson replied, “Audrina! I’m so so sorry! Sending all the love and light to you and your family.” And The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe added, “I can’t even imagine that sort of pain. I’m so sorry.”

Sadie’s mother, Casey Loza, shared the news of her daughter’s death shortly before Patridge made her post. “Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens,” she wrote. “Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life…..’Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.’ ”

She added, “Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you.”