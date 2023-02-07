‘American Auto’: Ana Gasteyer Teases ‘Biblical’ Disasters Ahead for Payne Motors (VIDEO)

American Auto is back for Season 2 and with it comes a bevy of workplace problems for Payne Motors CEO Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer), much to viewers’ delight.

Thankfully, there are more laughs on the horizon as Gasteyer caught up with TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. As the pair sits down in TV Insider’s TCA studio, Gasteyer says bluntly of Season 2, “We start — there’s no other way to put it — with biblical disaster.”

Ana Gasteyer and Harriet Dyer in 'American Auto' Season 2

(Credit: Greg Gayne/NBC)

As Gasteyer’s Hastings navigates the automobile industry through the eyes of a person with little to zero knowledge about cars, the corporate offices of Payne Motors continue to deliver workplace laughs in Season 2. The actress notes, “I would say, we tend to come together more as a unified front,” adding that “jobs are on the line.”

From Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, American Auto follows a group of workers who, when they’re not fighting or trying to outwit each other, are a team of some of the best minds in the business. Along with Gasteyer, the series features Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo.

“What I love about the show is that it really is a 2023 workplace comedy, it works in the half-hour DNA of NBC,” Gasteyer remarks. “There are HR issues non-stop,” she acknowledges, but at the same time, she says, “It represents a more American workplace than a lot of television has in the past.”

“It’s just Americans being really bad at being good, so their heart is often in the right place, but they really just want to be rich.” Don’t miss Gasteyer and crew as American Auto continues on NBC and check out the full interview in the video, above.

American Auto, Tuesdays, 8:30/7:30c, NBC

