Paramount+ is getting in a romantic mood with its forthcoming rom-com film At Midnight, which is set to arrive just before Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 10.

In an exclusive first look at the film, viewers get a sneak peek at the connection between ambitious hotel manager Alejandro (Diego Boneta) and movie star Sophie (Monica Barbaro). While he’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel, she’s trying to focus on shooting her superhero film, but when she catches her co-star and boyfriend Adam (Anders Holm) cheating, things get complicated.

What’s uncomplicated though? Alejandro and Sophie’s draw to the dance floor in the clip, above. In the sequence, the pair sit at a table observing some live music, and a voice-over from Sophie reveals her inner monologue. “Ask me to dance, you fool,” she pleads from inside her head.

“You can do it,” Alejandro tells himself internally, trying to boost his own spirits. “Just ask her to…” he continues to think before verbally asking her to join him on the dance floor.

“I should warn you I’m a fantastic dancer,” Sophie tells Alejandro jokingly. The remark is followed by some initial rhythm issues between the pair, and she seems disappointed when she believes he isn’t up to her level of skill. Just as Sophie’s about to walk away though, Alejandro sweeps her up in his arms and together they enjoy a thrilling turn about the dance floor.

See it all unfold in the clip above, along with first-look photos from the forthcoming film which along with Barbaro, Boneta, and Holm stars Casey Thomas Brown, Catherine Cohen, Fernando Carsa, Whitney Cummings, and Maya Zapata. Don’t miss the rom-com fun, catch At Midnight when it arrives on Paramount+ this February.

At Midnight, Movie Premiere, Friday, February 10, Paramount+