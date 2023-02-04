Grammys, Pedro Pascal on ‘SNL’ and ‘Last of Us,’ ‘Titanic’ at 25, ‘1923’ Returns

Michael Schwartz/CBS

Grammy Awards

8/7c

SUNDAY: Trevor Noah hosts the music-filled ceremony honoring the recording industry from L.A.’s Crypto.com (formerly Staples) Arena, with Beyoncé leading the nominations and poised to make Grammy history. Highlights include a mega-salute to the hip hop genre on its 50th anniversary, introduced by LL Cool J with Questlove as producer and musical director as The Roots provides music for a lineup including Busta Rhymes (with Spliff Star), Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, Big Boi, De La Soul, GloRilla and more. The In Memoriam section includes a tribute to Loretta Lynn with Kacey Musgraves performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and Mick Fleetwood joining Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt in a tribute to Christine McVie, performing “Songbird.” Other scheduled performers include Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and nominees Chris Stapleton, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Sam Smith, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Kim Petras.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Pedro Pascal is having quite the TV moment. The Game of Thrones veteran will return as The Mandalorian on Disney+ in March, even as his HBO hit The Last of Us continues its hit first season. He’s now been tapped to host SNL for the first time, with Coldplay performing as musical guest for their seventh gig. Will Baby Yoda make a reappearance—or maybe a cameo by his Last of Us traveling companion (Bella Ramsey)?

The Last of Us

9/8c

SUNDAY: After last week’s emotionally charged detour, the road trip resumes for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the latter savoring all of the new sensations for better or worse that the outside world has to offer. She also keeps trying to crack Joel’s brooding shell with corny jokes—but things get serious when they enter Kansas City, where a harrowing roadblock awaits. (To no one’s surprise, HBO recently renewed the series for a second season.)

Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron

Special 9/8c

SUNDAY: In advance of his Oscar-winning movie Titanic’s theatrical re-release later this week, the director revisits the film, and its legendary subject, with a special digging into issues involving the ship’s sinking and rediscovery. Cameron also addresses the fan debate over whether the movie’s hero Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) really had to die that fateful night, gathering experts on hypothermia to analyze whether he could have hung on with Rose (Kate Winslet) so both might have survived.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923

SUNDAY: Another no-brainer: On the eve of the Yellowstone prequel’s return from a new year’s hiatus, Paramount+ announced the show’s renewal for a second season. (Unlike the one-and-done 1883.) Presenting its first episode since Jan. 8, 1923 picks up the story of Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) as they begin their long trek from Africa to Montana, where a range war is waiting for them courtesy of Dutton foes Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and tycoon Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton). In other prairie news, Native American Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) seeks a safe haven after fleeing the abusive boarding school.

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: Another lovely episode of the heartwarming 1930s drama puts housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) center stage as she travels to meet her estranged son Edward (Conor Deane) for an emotionally fraught reunion before he heads to Navy training. Back home, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) takes over household and kitchen duties while Siegfried (Samuel West) mentors a young boy spending the day at the vet’s office as part of a work experience program. (If you don’t get a lump in your throat over the case of an injured dog, I pity you.)

TRIBUTES:

Nostalgia channels remember two beloved sitcom stars who recently passed away. In honor of Laverne & Shirley’s Cindy Williams, Decades presents a 36-episode weekend binge of classic episodes starting Saturday at 12 pm/ET (through Sunday at 6 am/ET). On Sunday, MeTV presents four Laverne & Shirley episodes that Williams picked as her favorites in a two-hour block starting at 4 pm/ET. Decades follows its Cindy Williams tribute with a 48-episode salute to Lisa Loring, who played young Wednesday Addams on TV in the 1960s cult classic The Addams Family. The 24-hour tribute airs from 6 am/ET Sunday to 6 am/ET Monday.

INSIDE SUNDAY TV: