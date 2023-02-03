Nore Davis Developing Comedy Series ‘Guards’ at Fox

Comedian and actor Nore Davis, perhaps best known for playing Solomon in Apple TV’s Dickinson, is developing a new comedy series, Guards, for Fox, with comedy writer Crystal Jenkins (I Love That For You).

According to Deadline, Davis will star in and executive produce the series, which is described as a “single camera, irreverent comedy with heart that follows the exploits of a group of eclectic security guards as they protect an affluent gated community.”

Davis will play newly hired guard Lance Lemont, an enthusiastic but reserved rule follower who has a strong desire to protect others, even if it’s just with a flashlight. But, while Lance gets on his colleagues’ nerves, they find common ground in their contempt for the needy, entitled residents and their less-than-stellar boss.

3 Arts Entertainment’s Zack Waxenberg and Luke Maxwell will executive produce the project alongside Davis and Jenkins.

Davis has appeared in a number of TV shows over the past few years, including Succession, Boardwalk Empire, The Deuce, and, more recently, ZIWE. However, his most significant part was a recurring role in the third season of Dickinson.

He’s also had his own stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Amazon and has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Inside Amy Schumer, and Comedy Central’s This Week At The Cellar.

Jenkins, meanwhile, currently serves as co-exec producer on The Vince Staples Show for Netflix, and before that worked on, I Love That For You for Showtime. More recently, she wrapped as a co-exec producer on Hulu’s Woke. Her previous credits include Freeform’s Grown-ish, Facebook’s Loosely Exactly Nicole, and CBS’ Mike and Molly.

Guards, TBA, Fox